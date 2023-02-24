The Ultimate Business Trip Packing List

We rounded up everything from wrinkle-free apparel and supportive shoes to must-have accessories and thoughtfully designed bags to get you through your next business trip.

With this in mind, you'll want to bring pieces you can mix and match for different events, as well as comfortable footwear, practical accessories, and lightweight luggage. Find expert business travel tips and our curated recommendations below.

"When traveling on a business trip , you're going to be meeting a lot of people, you might have long nights (including a few nightcaps), and you're probably going to be on the go," says travel expert Sarah Dandashy of Ask a Concierge .

Traveling for work isn't as relaxing as going on vacation , but it can certainly be exciting. The key to helping your business trip run as smoothly as possible is planning ahead. So, what do you need, and what should you bring? We have you covered.

Clothing When deciding what clothes to pack for a business trip, make sure you have something to wear to every scheduled event while still avoiding overpacking. The key is to bring versatile pieces you can mix and match for various occasions that easily transition from day to night. Also, wrinkle-free materials are always a plus.

Daywear for Women

Best Slacks Everlane Tencel Way-High Taper Pant Everlane View On Everlane.com Our favorite women's slacks for travel come from Everlane. As the name suggests, Way-High Taper Pants have a high-rise waist with side pockets and flattering, professional-looking pleats. Sustainably sourced from wood pulp, the ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant Tencel lyocell fabric is perfect for packing. Price at time of publish: $118

Best Business-casual Trousers Athleta Brooklyn Ankle Pants Athleta View On Gap.com For something that leans more business-casual, go with the Brooklyn Ankle Pant. These soft, stretchy trousers are comfy enough to wear on the plane yet sophisticated enough to wear to a business meeting or networking event. We also love that they come in an inclusive range of 16 sizes in regular, tall, and petite fits. Price at time of publish: $99

Best Blouse Quince Washable Stretch Silk Notch Collar Blouse Quince View On Onequince.com View On Onequince.com Made of 90 percent silk and 10 percent spandex, this blouse drapes perfectly, and has a subtle sheen and a nice stretch. It's easy to tuck into skirts or pants, while the tailored collar elevates any professional ensemble. Best of all, the washable design is nowhere near as delicate as most silk shirts. Price at time of publish: $70 The Ultimate Long-trip Packing List

Best Sleeveless Top M.M.LaFleur The Nora Top M.M.LaFleur View On Mmlafleur.com If you're traveling to a warmer climate or just need more daytime options, this one's for you. The Nora Top is a drapey, boat-neck, sleeveless shirt that promises to resist wrinkling, while an anti-odor finish helps prevent smelly armpits during your next meeting. It also layers beautifully under a blazer and is conveniently machine-washable. Price at time of publish: $195

Eveningwear for Women Best Day-to-night Dress Modern Citizen Iman Cotton Twill Split-Hem Dress Modern Citizen View On Moderncitizen.com The best clothes for business travel transition seamlessly from day to night — that's why we love Modern Citizen's super-versatile Iman Dress. The flattering silhouette is slightly fitted but definitely not too tight, with ruching at the waist and a split hem in the back that ensures you can move around with ease. You can wear this dress on its own, with a blazer, or under a long coat. Price at time of publish: $148

Best Sweater Banana Republic Bella Merino Sweater Polo Banana Republic View On Gap.com It's always good to have a nice sweater on hand during a business trip. We love this one from Banana Republic, which is made of 100 percent merino wool. It features a pull-over design with a folded camp-style collar and a slightly relaxed fit that's easy to tuck into pants, or wear untucked if you prefer a more casual look. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Blazer Spanx The Perfect Blazer Saks Fifth Avenue View On Spanx View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Appropriately dubbed "The Perfect Blazer," this versatile outerwear piece from Spanx is just the thing for your next work trip. It's made of stretchy, smoothing ponte fabric and features a slightly longer cut that layers beautifully over virtually any top. The easy-going material is also machine-washable and a breeze to care for — no dry-cleaning necessary. Price at time of publish: $248

Best Overcoat Loft Two Button Coat Loft View On Loft.com For something a bit warmer, reach for the Two Button Coat. It has a relaxed fit that layers effortlessly over any professional outfit, while notched lapels, flap pockets, and a button closure offer a professional appeal. This coat is also machine-washable, so you don't have to worry about dry-cleaning. Price at time of publish: $210

Daywear for Men Best Trousers Lululemon Commission Classic-fit Pant Lululemon View On Amazon View On Lululemon View On Lululemon You'd be hard-pressed to find a guy who doesn't prefer these pants over regular trousers. In true Lululemon fashion, they're made of a breathable, sweat-wicking, non-wrinkling performance material. But thanks to the traditional fly, belt loops, and snap-button pockets, they look just like any other business-ready pants. Price at time of publish: $128

Best Chinos Bearbottom Stretch Chino Pant Bearbottom View On Bearbottomclothing.com If the perfect chinos exist, you're looking at them. Woven from cotton with a hint of spandex, these midweight pants are structured and breathable with just the right amount of stretch. The tapered ankle makes them an ideal choice to wear with business-casual sneakers, loafers, Oxfords, or Chelsea boots. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Button-down UntuckIt Wrinkle-Free Performance Gironde Shirt UntuckIt View On Untuckit.com If you're looking for wrinkle-proof shirts for business trips, UntuckIt has you covered. Not only does the Gironde Shirt never need ironing, but it also wicks away sweat and is the perfect length to wear untucked with your work pants of choice. You might want something that tucks in for evening looks, but this is undoubtedly a great daytime option you'll be glad to have at the ready. Price at time of publish: $99

Eveningwear for Men Best Dress Shirt Bonobos Desk To Dinner Shirt Bonobos View On Bonobos.com As the name implies, the Desk To Dinner Shirt can be worn all day at business meetings, then into the night while schmoozing with clients over dinner or drinks. The slim-fit design can be tucked into pants or worn untucked for a more laid-back look, and you can count on the collar to stay in place no matter how you wear it — or how long. Price at time of publish: $99

Best Slacks Suitsupply Pleated Vigo Trousers Suitsupply View On Suitsupply.com Suitsupply's Vigo Trousers feature a high-rise waist and a tailored, slim-fit cut with a single pleat down the front and modern cuffed ankles. They're formal enough to wear to a nice dinner with loafers and a crisp dress shirt but also versatile enough to rock with a pair of clean leather sneakers. Price at time of publish: $199 25 Carry-on Essentials T+L Editors Can’t Travel Without in 2023

Best Blazer Zara Stretch Blazer Zara View On Zara.com This straight-fit men's blazer from Zara is great for layering over button-down shirts, polos, crewneck sweaters, or crisp t-shirts. The material is wrinkle-resistant and lightweight, making it a go-to for packing for business trips or wearing on the plane. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Overcoat Charles Tyrwhitt Cotton Classic Raincoat Charles Tyrwhitt View On Charlestyrwhitt.com This is technically a raincoat because of its water-repellent finish, but it works perfectly as a versatile and lightweight overcoat as well. The hoodless design is made of an extra-stretchy, wrinkle-proof material that's easy to pack and unlikely to stain if you spill coffee or a cocktail. Price at time of publish: $349

Shoes Shoes take up a lot of space in a suitcase, so you'll want to bring no more than two or three pairs, including what you wear en route to your destination. Think ahead to the meetings or events you'll be attending, consider the formality of each occasion, and prioritize comfort. Best Shoes for Women

Best Flats NATURALIZER Samantha Half d'Orsay Flat Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Walmart These sleek pointed-toe flats are more than just flattering and versatile — they're also exceptionally comfy. Boasting contoured footbeds with arch support, cushioning, and full-foot flexibility, they'll keep your feet happy for hours on end. Price at time of publish: $80

Best Loafers Nisolo Emma d'Orsay Oxford Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom Nisolo makes our favorite women's loafers. Featuring a feminine d'Orsay silhouette, the Emma is a polished, easy-on loafer that goes with just about any professional attire. These shoes also have cushioned, shock-absorbing insoles, and you can bet the genuine leather uppers will conform to the shape of your feet for the perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $160

Best Heels Marion Parke Classic Pump 45 Leather Kitten Heel Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus These timeless pumps from Marion Parke can be worn with everything from ankle pants and pleated trousers to pencil skirts and dresses. What's more, the slim silhouette won't take up much space in your suitcase. This footwear brand is expensive, but it's known for its remarkably comfortable styles, each featuring contoured insoles with adaptable cushioning and pressure relief for the balls of your feet. Price at time of publish: $495

Best Travel-day Shoes Vionic Zinah Slip-on Sneaker Vionic View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Nordstrom If you need comfortable shoes to wear on the plane but still want to look put-together, Vionic's Zinah Sneaker might be your best bet. The laceless, slip-on design boasts a sleek, laid-back aesthetic resembling a cross between a tennis shoe and a flat. Thanks to the brand's podiatrist-designed arch support, you can bet these shoes won't hurt your feet. Price at time of publish: $120

Best Shoes for Men Best Loafers Cole Haan Osborn Grand 360 Penny Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Colehaan.com When it comes to men's loafers, you really can't go wrong with Cole Haan. This classic, clean-cut pair features smooth leather uppers and a structured silhouette with traditional stitching. With OrthoLite footbeds, you can count on next-level cushioning, arch support, and antimicrobial odor resistance. Price at time of publish: $180

Best Dress Shoes Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Allenedmonds.com Featuring traditional cap toes with six-eyelet laces, these gorgeous leather oxfords are the ideal dress shoes for business trips. While they pair well with a suit, you can also rock them with chinos, slacks, suit separates, and everything in between. Price at time of publish: $395

Best Travel-day Shoes Moral Code Kai Sneaker Zappos View On Zappos View On Moralcode.com For travel days, we recommend the Kai Sneaker from Moral Code. These laid-back yet professional-looking shoes have smooth leather uppers that wipe clean in a pinch, durable rubber outsoles, and padded footbeds that promise to conform to the shape of your foot to keep you comfortable with every step. Price at time of publish: $149 The Ultimate Vegas Packing List

Accessories The right accessories are crucial for business trips. Still, you want to avoid bringing more than you'll actually use, as overpacking will just weigh you down during your busy schedule. Here's what we recommend.

Best Belt Nordstrom Marco Burnished Leather Belt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Don't forget to pack a belt for your business trip. Even if you're not sure which outfit you'll need it for, you'll be glad to have it when the occasion arises — plus it takes up almost no space in your suitcase. Consider this classic burnished leather one, and order it one size larger than your typical pants size. Price at time of publish: $80

Best Wallet Leatherology Slim Zip Travel Wallet Amazon View On Amazon View On Leatherology.com Leatherology's Slim Zip Travel Wallet is made of buttery-soft, full-grain leather and comes in your choice of several tasteful hues. It has seven card slots, three bill compartments for things like cash and receipts, and a spacious main compartment big enough to fit your phone, boarding pass, or passport. We also appreciate that it zips up to keep everything secure. Price at time of publish: $125

Best Travel Tech Kit Mark & Graham Essential Tech Folio Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com This clever leather pouch makes it easy to stay organized when traveling with lots of tech gadgets. With multiple compartments, sleeves, and pockets, you'll have a designated spot for your phone, tablet, charging cables, earbuds, stylus pen, important cards, and then some. Price at time of publish: $139

Best Portable Charger Nimble Champ Portable Charger Best Buy View On Tumi.com View On Best Buy View On Gamestop.com "I always travel with a portable cellphone battery charger," says Dandashy. With this in mind, we recommend packing the Nimble Champ. This compact, on-the-go charger weighs less than half a pound and boasts super-fast charging that takes you from zero to 80 percent battery life in just 30 minutes. It can even charge two devices at once. Price at time of publish: $63

Best Water Bottle Monos Kiyo UVC Bottle Monos View On Monos.com Dandashy says she always brings a reusable water bottle on business trips. We like this one from Monos, which calls on ultraviolet technology to kill over 99.9 percent of bacteria in your drinking water. We admit this is a lot to spend on a water bottle, but it might be worth it for the built-in purification system, plus it's backed by a two-year warranty. Price at Time of Publish: $80

Luggage The best luggage for business trips is lightweight, functional, and professional-looking. Whether you opt to carry on or check your baggage, we strongly suggest keeping your valuables with you, whether in a carry-on suitcase or "personal item" bag.

Best Carry-on July Carry On Pro July View On July.com July's Carry On Pro was built for business travel. This compact yet spacious suitcase flaunts a crush-proof polycarbonate shell, an extra-long telescoping handle, and smooth-rolling spinner wheels. There's a hidden laundry bag inside, an ejectable USB power bank, and an external magnetic compartment for your laptop that detaches with the press of a button when you need to remove it when going through security. The price is a little steep for the size, but it's backed by a lifetime warranty. Price at time of publish: $345

Best Checked Suitcase Solgaard Check-In Closet Solgaard View On Costco.com View On Solgaard.co For those who want to check their bags, we suggest the Solgaard Check-In Closet. This mid-sized suitcase has a nearly unbreakable polycarbonate shell and a built-in shelving system with five compartments and compression straps that help you pack as much as possible. We like that you can remove and hang up the closet system for easy access during your trip. Price at time of publish: $355

Best Packing Cubes Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 4) 4.3 Away View On Awaytravel.com Away is a go-to for high-quality luggage at reasonable price points. Designed to compress your belongings, the brand's Insider Packing Cubes allow you to fit more into your suitcase while simplifying the packing and unpacking process. Made of nylon with mesh panels on top, they're breathable and water-resistant while making it easy to see what's inside. Price at time of publish: $45

Best Toiletry Bag Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag 4.7 Dagne Dover View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com The Hunter Toiletry Bag is made of water-resistant neoprene with large, smooth-gliding zippers that'll never get stuck. Available in two sizes, this multi-compartment satchel is just the thing for packing and organizing your toothbrush, razor, shampoo, deodorant, skincare products, comb, contact lenses – you name it. Price at time of publish: $65