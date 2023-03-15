This U.K. Airport Is Ditching Carry-on Liquid Rules

“The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change.”

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023
Check in luggages going through security line
Photo:

Salameh dibaei/Getty Images

A small airport in the United Kingdom just dropped its 3 ounce liquids rule for carry on luggage, becoming the first in the country to do so with more expected to follow.

Teesside International Airport in Northern England will now allow passengers to carry liquids up to 2 liters in their carry-on bags and will no longer require them to place them in a separate bag for security screening, according to the airport. The new rules are thanks to a pair of new C3 scanners, which use “cutting-edge” technology to screen baggage.

Exterior of the Departures entrance at Teeside International Airport

The joy of all things/Wikimedia Commons

The new scanners also eliminate the need to take out laptops or other electronic items before screening.

“We’re getting lots of positive feedback from our passengers right now and, as our slate of summer holiday flights begins to ramp up at the end of this month, these scanners will be invaluable to quickly process the hundreds of thousands of people we’re set to welcome through our doors,” Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said in a statement.

In December, the UK government set a deadline of June 2024 for airports in the country to install new screening technology that would eventually eliminate the need to limit liquids to 100 milliliters (about 3.4 ounces). The government said the new technology would lessen the hassle of airport security and improve passenger safety with more detailed images of baggage.

“The tiny toiletry has become a staple of airport security checkpoints, but that’s all set to change,” UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in a statement in December. “By 2024, major airports across the UK will have the latest security tech installed, reducing queuing times, improving the passenger experience, and most importantly detecting potential threats. Of course, this won’t happen straight away – this is going to take 2 years to be fully implemented. Until then, passengers must continue following the existing rules and check before travelling.”

Teesside Airport is ahead of the trend in the UK, but it’s not the first to lose restrictions on liquids. In 2021, Shannon Airport in Ireland installed a high-tech security screening system that allowed travelers to bring liquids of any size.

In the United States, travelers with carry-on bags are still required to keep liquids in bottles no larger than 3.4 ounces. However, the Transportation Security Administration is installing new CT scanners across the country, which will allow passengers to “leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food.”

Travelers who have TSA PreCheck are also allowed to keep liquids and laptops in their bags and don't have to remove their shoes during the screening process.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travelers walk through Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,
FAA Awarding Airports Across the U.S. Nearly $1 Billion for Improvements — See Which Hub Is Getting the Most Money
Travel essentials, contact lenses case and toiletry kit with a pill box
Everything You Need to Know When Flying With Medicine — Including What to Do If It Gets Lost
People are seen in a TSA security checkpoint line at Orlando International Airport
The TSA Is Preparing for Spring Break — Here's How Travelers Can Have a Seamless Experience
Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport
TSA Chief Shares Which Airports Are Seeing the Biggest Increase in Crowds
The gun found in a jar of peanut butter in a checked bag on12-22-22 at JFK
These Are the Strangest Items TSA Caught in Carry-on Luggage in 2022
Monos Group Shot
I’ve Tested Suitcases From Every Popular Luggage Brand — and Here’s Why Monos Is My Favorite
Travelers arrive for flights at O'Hare International Airport.
TSA Prepares for the Holiday Rush — These Are Their Tips for a Smooth Travel Experience
Travelers pass under a sign pointing toward a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Pre-Check checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia,
TSA PreCheck Just Got Cheaper — Here’s How Much It Will Cost Now
CT scanner in use at BWI
TSA Is Getting New Futuristic Scanners That May Help You Get Through Security Faster
TSA Liquids going through screening x-ray in illustration
Everything You Need to Know About TSA Liquid Rules
A passenger removes his mask as he has his ID checked by a Transportation Security Administration
12 Tips for Flying in a Pandemic, According to TSA Directors
9-best-clear-travel-makeup-bags-of-2022-tout
The 9 Best Clear Travel Makeup Bags of 2023
Best Sustainable Backpacks
The 14 Best Sustainable Backpacks of 2023
Travelers, at Denver International Airport
These Are the 5 Items Travelers Always Ask the TSA About
TSA officer checks a man's ID
All the Ways Passing Through Airport Security Has Changed During COVID-19
best carry on travel bags
The 9 Best Carry-on Backpacks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed