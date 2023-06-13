The U.K. Will Officially Charge Travelers for Entry Starting This Fall — Here's How Much

What to know about the U.K.'s Electronic Travel Authorisation visa waiver, which will go into effect in November.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023
The picturesque Circus Lane taken at sunrise in Edinburgh, Scotland
Photo:

joe daniel price/Getty Images

The United Kingdom has detailed the cost and rollout timeline of its Electronic Travel Authorisation visa waiver that's been in the works for months.

The fee, which will be rolled out this fall, will cost travelers £10 ($12.59) per applicant. When it is fully implemented, all foreign visitors without a visa (including those from the United States) will be required to apply for the ETA online in advance of their trip.

The ETA rollout will be staggered, starting with citizens from Qatar in November. Then, in February, travelers from Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will be required to apply and pay the fee.

Travelers from other nations, including the U.S., will be required to apply for the ETA by the end of 2024. The decision to implement an online ETA is part of the U.K.’s effort to fully digitize its borders by 2025.

To apply, travelers will need to use a forthcoming U.K. ETA app or apply online on gov.uk. Each traveler must have their own ETA, including children of any age. Applicants should typically expect a response within at least three business days.

The ETA will then be electronically linked to a traveler’s passport.

The rollout of the ETA comes as the Europe Union plans for a new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (or ETIAS) next year. That authorization will include a €7 fee and apply to foreign visitors who are 18 to 70 years old.

In the U.S., visitors must also apply for a similar authorization before entering the country. The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (or ESTA) is available to travelers through the Visa Waiver Program and costs $21 to apply.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Regent Street with sun shining through buildings during sunset, London, England, UK
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
Tourist walking around the Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain
Europe Delays Entry Fee for Travelers Another Year
Crowds of people in a piazza in Roma, Italy
Travelers Heading to Europe Will Have to Pay a Fee Starting Next Year — Here's What It Will Cost
Cancelled and delayed flights on a departure board at Ronald Reagan National Airport
What to Know About Flight Delay Compensation
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
Asian family loading luggage into their car, with their daughter
How to Move to Another Country — 15 Key Steps
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
12 Best Places to Retire Around the World
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
TSA
Do electronics bans on flights make the U.S. safer?
The square and column Dom Pedro IV (King Peter IV) in Lissabon, Portugal
Portugal Eliminates Pandemic-era Entry Rules — What to Know
Historical colonial district of Quito and the monument of "Virgin of El Panecillo"
8 of the Cheapest Countries to Retire Around the World
Colorful beach homes in Villajoyosa, a charming Mediterranean village in Alicante, Southern Spain
9 of the Best Places to Retire in Europe
Pool at Habitas AlUla
Inside the 3D-printed Millennial Hotel Coming to Saudi Arabia This Year
Valletta, Malta
The 12 Best Islands for Retirement, From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023