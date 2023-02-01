Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know

The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023
Regent Street with sun shining through buildings during sunset, London, England, UK
Photo:

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Travelers to the United Kingdom will soon have to apply in advance and pay to enter the country when the Electronic Travel Authorisation visa waiver goes into effect later this year.

The UK’s ETA system, which will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023, will require all non-visa foreign visitors (including those from the United States) to apply online in advance of coming, according to the government’s ETA website

The rollout of the ETA is part of the UK’s effort to fully digitize its borders by 2025.

“Our number one priority is the security of the UK border and by launching ETAs we can ensure that everyone wishing to travel to the UK has permission to do so in advance of travel and refuse those who pose a threat,” the UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

To apply, travelers will need to provide personal details, passport information, and security information. Applications will then be processed automatically and travelers should expect a response typically within 48 to 72 hours.

The cost for the application was not immediately clear and was expected to be announced at a later date.

The ETA will first be rolled out to several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and more.

The rollout of the ETA comes as Europe plans to implement its new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (or ETIAS) in November. That authorization will include a €7 fee and apply to foreign visitors 18 to 70 years old.

In the U.S., visitors must also apply for a similar authorization before coming: the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (or ESTA), which is available to travelers from countries granted a Visa Waiver Program. Last year, the fee for ESTA increased from $14 to $21, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Crowds of people in a piazza in Roma, Italy
Travelers Heading to Europe Will Have to Pay a Fee Starting Next Year — Here's What It Will Cost
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide
passport facemask
Countries That Are Open to COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
10 Best Places to Retire Around the World
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
The square and column Dom Pedro IV (King Peter IV) in Lissabon, Portugal
Portugal Eliminates Pandemic-era Entry Rules — What to Know
An illustration of a woman holding a passport and suitcase
You'll Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online Starting Next Year — What to Know
USA passport world travel
Here's How Long It Takes to Renew a Passport
The San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge and street in San Francisco, California, USA
These Cities — Including 3 in the U.S. — Have the Most Expensive Tourist Taxes in the World, Study Shows
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
Historical colonial district of Quito and the monument of "Virgin of El Panecillo"
8 of the Cheapest Countries to Retire Around the World
A temple over a river in Bhutan
We Traveled to Bhutan Before Its Reopening — Here's What to Know Before You Go
Lisbon, Portugal
A Country-by-country Guide to COVID-19 Entry Requirements in Europe
The Fushimi Inari Taisha entrance in Kyoto
I Visited Japan As Soon As It Fully Reopened to Travelers — Here's What It's Like and How to Plan Your Trip
An illustration of a passport and airplane ticket
You Can Renew Your U.S. Passport Online This Month — What to Know
Rio de Janiero, Brazil
U.S. Citizens Will Soon Be Able to Visit Brazil Without a Visa