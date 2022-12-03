Best Products Shoppers Say These Celeb-loved, Cloud-like Ugg Slippers Are the Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They’re 50% Off The fluffy sandal design makes them perfect for indoor and outdoor wear. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 3, 2022 12:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, if there’s one thing I love, it’s a good pair of slippers. As someone with chronically chilly feet, there’s something about a cozy, high-quality house shoe that feels both luxurious and essential for keeping me warm throughout the winter, in particular. But even better than an indoor slipper? A slipper that can be worn outdoors as well. Right now, Ugg’s trendy Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal is on sale at Nordstrom for as much as 50 percent off in select colors. Coming in seven vibrant shades with prices ranging from $50 to $100, these shopper-loved shoes are the perfect selection for lounging around the house, heading out to run errands, or staying cozy in the airport as you wait for your flight. Even celebs such as Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox have been spotted rocking them on the go. Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com, from $50 (originally $100) This slingback style offers the comfort of a sandal with the coziness of a slipper. Featuring an elasticized strap at the back of the slipper, you won’t have to worry about losing your shoe as you race through the airport to make your flight. Made with a plush faux-fur upper and a sturdy rubber sole that offers stability and shock absorption to relieve pressure on your joints, these chic and trendy shoes are also built to last. Earning a near-perfect 4.6 star rating at Nordstrom, these shoes come in sizes 5 through 12 and fit true to size for a comfortable wearing experience. If you typically wear a half size, Ugg recommends sizing down as the shoes only come in whole sizes. With sales on the brighter shades, you’re sure to be the star of the show whenever you make these slingback sandals the centerpiece of your look. Nordstrom To buy: zappos.com and nordstrom.com, from $67 (originally $100) Nordstrom shoppers are obsessed with these slippers as well, confirming that they’re the perfect shoe for everyday wear. One reviewer reported, “I wear these sandals to the store, out to dinner, and shopping. Very comfortable and [they] fit perfectly.” Speaking to the slippers’ comfort, many compared them to “walking on clouds,” while one customer called them “another Ugg hit.” A shopper that loves them so much, they’ve bought multiple pairs wrote, “These sandals are well made, comfortable, and turn into a conversation piece at any event I wear them to.” If you’re looking for the perfect airport shoe to help you channel first-class energy (even in coach) one shopper reveals that these fit the bill. “I have worn them many times on overseas flights and they have been great,” they wrote, adding, “They are comfy and fun to wear.” Another confirmed that“these will be perfect travel slippers” for “running through the airport” in style. Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com, from $50 (originally $100) The sale on these fan-favorite slippers won’t last for long, so if you’re looking for a pair of cloud-like shoes that you can wear in the house and on the go, don’t wait to shop this unbelievable deal that allows you to score celebrity style for up to half the price. Trust us, your feet will thank you for this plush purchase. At the time of publishing, the price started at $50. Shop More T+L Deals: The 11 Best Travel Towels of 2022 Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon The 7 Best Béis Travel Products of 2022 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit