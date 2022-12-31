This Comfy Winter Boot Has Been My Go-to for Over 10 Years — and the Brand Is Having a Rare New Year Sale

Here comes a controversial statement: No winter wardrobe is complete without a pair of Ugg boots. While it’s easy to throw on a favorite pair of sneakers or slides to run out the door, these footwear styles aren’t the warmest or most comfortable options for when temperatures drop and streets get wet and snowy.

Thankfully, the Uggs of your teen years have made a comeback, with everyone from students to travelers to celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Megan Fox, and Gigi Hadid embracing the cozy footwear brand. And as a member of the fan club, I’ve had my own pair of Ugg Classic Short Boots for more than 10 years.

To buy: amazon.com and nordstrom.com, from $119 (originally $170)



My favorite Uggs are constructed of water-resistant suede and boast cozy, genuine shearling linings. They also have 8-inch shafts that keep your ankles warm and protect your feet and legs from the elements and are still roomy enough for you to tuck in your skinny jeans or leggings.

What's more, they feature cushioned insoles and durable and grippy outsoles that offer stability on wet and dry surfaces. Plus, these Ugg boots are pretreated to repel water and stains, a must for anyone on the go — and mine have truly stood the test of time over the last decade.

The Classic Short Boots are available in whole sizes 5 through 12 and in a wide array of colors so you can choose a shade that fits seamlessly into your wardrobe or a bold hue that will make a statement while running errands or traveling.

While it’s rare for Ugg boots to go on sale, you can score up to 30 percent off certain shades of my go-to pair right now, including emerald green and purple ruby at Nordstrom. This brings the price of a pair of the short boots to $119.

Like many, I initially invested in a pair of Uggs to keep my feet warm through college. My campus was in the middle of Pennsylvania where winters are infamous. I’d wear my Ugg Classic Short Boots around the dorm, to class, and even while running errands downtown. I found that they were convenient to slip on, yet still dressed up a casual outfit to make it look a little less frumpy.

While I’ve accumulated several other pairs of Uggs over the years, I always go back to my OG boots for the utmost comfort and function; I’ve worn them casually running around and have brought them with me on trips to cold destinations. Not to mention, once I moved to New York, I knew they’d be essential for the brutal winters (and I was right); in fact, I even go as far as to wear them inside my apartment for extra warmth on chilly days (yep, they double as slippers).

I’m not the only one that adores these Ugg boots. They’ve earned more than 15,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One traveler shared that they purchased the boots for a cold-weather trip: “These boots were a lifesaver — warm and comfy through air travel as well as walking in snow once at my destination.” They added, “I wore them 10-12 hours a day with no issues!”

Another raved, “They’re the most comfortable boots that I own.” They continued, “I also wear them any time I’m traveling! If you don’t own a pair of Uggs, then you’re definitely missing out.”

And I honestly couldn't agree more. If you’ve been on the hunt for a toasty boot for winter that is equal parts comfortable and cute (and approved by A-listers) or are considering replacing a pair of Ugg boots you’ve had since high school or college, now is the ideal time — considering so many styles are discounted in after-Christmas sales.

To make things super easy, we tracked down the best end-of-the-year Ugg deals on slippers and boots that you don’t want to miss out on. Keep scrolling for Uggs from Zappos and Nordstrom that you can save up to nearly 50 percent on.

Ugg Scuff Slipper

Ugg Scuff Slipper
To buy: nordstrom.com and zappos.com, from $63 (originally $90)

Ugg Coquette Slipper

Ugg Coquette Slipper
To buy: zappos.com and nordstrom.com, from $81 (originally $120)

Ugg Ascot Slipper

Ugg Ascot Slipper
To buy: zappos.com and nordstrom.com, from $74 (originally $110)

Ugg Classic Slip-on Slipper

To buy: zappos.com, from $75 (originally $100)

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper

Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
To buy: zappos.com and nordstrom.com, from $60 (originally $95)

Ugg Tasman

Ugg Tasman
To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $75 (originally $100)

Ugg Romeo

Ugg Romeo
To buy: zappos.com, from $83 (originally $110)

Ugg Refelt Tasmin Slipper

Ugg Refelt Tasmin Slipper
To buy: nordstrom.com and zappos.com, from $84 (originally $120)

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com and zappos.com, from $98 (originally $140)

Ugg Classic Mini

Ugg Classic Mini
To buy: zappos.com, from $98 (originally $150)

Ugg Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

To buy: zappos.com and nordstrom.com, from $85 (originally $160)

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow II
To buy: zappos.com, from $108 (originally $160)

Ugg Classic Mini II

Ugg Classic Mini II
To buy: nordstrom.com and zappos.com, from $105 (originally $150)



Shop More T+L Deals:

