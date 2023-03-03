These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now

Whether you’re spending a cozy night at home or are lounging around a hotel, there are few things more luxe than a nice pair of slippers. And all the better if they’re sturdy and sleek enough that you can take them outside for errands or travel.

Combining comfort with functionality, the Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper is that rare pair you can wear both indoors and outdoors, and right now, they’re on sale at both Zappos and Amazon, with prices starting as low as $54. If you’ve been on the hunt for a plush pair of shoes to wear everywhere (even to the airport), these are sure to be a hit.

These classic women’s moccasin slippers are made with a water-resistant suede and the plush lining we all know and love from Ugg. The durable slippers are fitted with an EVA sole for strong grip (even on rainy days), making them the perfect shoe to wear during travel when you want to be as comfortable as possible.

If you plan to transition these slippers from outdoor to indoor wear, the fluffy lining on the inside of each shoe is made with a textile derived from wool that mimics the feeling of a genuine shearling lining. They’re lightweight and easy to slide into your carry-on so you can enjoy these comfy shoes even from your hotel room, and are also an excellent option to bridge the gap from busy travel days to evening relaxation.

Right now, the slippers are on sale in the shade samba red for just $54 at Amazon and Zappos, plus $60 in purple ruby, and $70 in brown “thunder cloud” (though they’re also available at full price in other colors like black and gray at these sites and at Nordstrom). They come in whole sizes from women’s 5 to 12.

These shoes are so well regarded by shoppers that they’ve earned more than 4,200 perfect ratings at Nordstrom, and an impressive 17,400 five-star ratings at Amazon. One Nordstrom customer revealed that they “always have a pair in my suitcase when traveling,” adding that they “wear these slippers every day.” Another shopper agreed, calling them their “go-to for travel and days [when] you just want to love your feet.”

A good airport shoe will allow you to get through TSA and make your flight in a hurry, and customers confirm that these Ugg slippers are well-suited for the job. One shopper explained that they’re “easy on and off,” calling them “perfect if you travel a lot, especially in airports.” Meanwhile, another customer even called out that they were “easy to slip in and out of at TSA,” while noting that they’re “great in-flight for feeling more at home and cozy.”

You should never compromise comfort (especially when you’re traveling), and the Ugg Ansley Water Resistant Slipper is the best option for both functionality and overall coziness. The durable sole makes them well-suited for outdoor wear, and even on rainy days, the water-resistant suede will keep your shoes in good shape, making them a worthwhile investment. With shoppers calling these shoes their “all-time favorites,” you won’t want to miss out on snagging a pair while they’re on sale.

