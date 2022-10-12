Yoga pants: you may know them as the comfy, lazy-day staple you lived in back in 2009 — but if you’ve been paying attention, you know they’re making a comeback in the best way. Instead of the skin-tight, low-rise style made popular in the aughts, these new iterations feature figure-flattering, mid-to-high-rise waists, a relaxed fit for mobility, and oftentimes, a breathable material. They’re made for everything from yoga sessions and travel days to running errands and lounging at home. And now is an especially great time to buy a pair, because one of our favorites is up to 50 percent off for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The UEU Casual Wide-Leg Yoga Pants have everything a yoga pants lover could need: comfort, style, and stretch. Constructed with a soft and flowy polycotton fabric, the pants truly move with the wearer. They also never feel too tight or restrictive, because unlike leggings that hold everything in tightly, these UEU pants fit loose around the legs and have a wide, supportive waistband that never digs into your skin. That means you can wear them to do pretty much anything without ever feeling the desire to change into something comfier — in fact, these probably are the pants you’ll be wishing to change into after a day spent in jeans or compression leggings.

To buy: amazon, from $20 (originally $40)

It also doesn’t hurt that, while they’re as comfy as sweatpants, they boast a much sleeker, more elevated appearance. Though they’re loose around the legs, they fit snugly throughout the waist and glutes, so they’ll always look put-together rather than sloppy. To round out the stylish appearance and functionality factors, the pants are even equipped with subtle side pockets. You can choose from sizes small to XXL, as well as 18 versatile colorways — however, the best deal is on the soft dusty pink color, which is discounted by 50 percent.

With nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are sold on them and can’t stop complimenting their softness, comfortable fit, and versatility. “These pants are so soft and fit perfectly,” one shopper wrote. “I recommend they be a staple in your closet as they can be worn to relax at home or paired with your favorite sweater to run errands or go to lunch.”

“I bought these for my daughter who will be flying soon,” another shared. “I tried them on to make sure they would fit, and five seconds later, [I decided] I’m keeping them for myself. They are the most comfortable pants I’ve ever had and the front pleats and bigger legs make them look dressy also! These will be perfect for flying or road trips.”

To buy: amazon, 27 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

And travelers are fans, too, dubbing them their “new airport travel pants.” On top of their comfort, one shopper mentioned that the pants are wrinkle-free, which is certainly a deciding factor when selecting a travel outfit. Another customer that wore them on a plane wrote, “These kept me warm without being too warm or bulky. Super comfortable.” Travelers love them so much, they’re reporting stocking up in multiple colors — yes, they’re that good.

If you’re in the market for a comfy-yet-stylish pair of pants, add the UEU Casual Wide-Leg Yoga Sweatpants to your Amazon cart. But we suggest doing so now — the Early Access Sale ends tonight, which means the pants return to their original price tomorrow.

