Travelers Have Found the ‘Comfiest Joggers Ever’ in This Buttery-soft $17 Pair

Every traveler has a soft and stretchy pair of pants that are reserved for long flights, road trips, train or bus rides, and so on. Why? Because comfort is a priority for long travel days. But, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style or feeling put-together just for a more enjoyable journey. That’s why more than 2,800 Amazon shoppers keep a pair of the Ueu Cozy Yoga Joggers in their wardrobe.

Popular for their soft and lightweight construction, the highly rated women’s travel pants also come with an affordable price tag that was just marked down by 36 percent. In fact, you can score a pair for as little as $17 right now. The price varies depending on which color and size you choose, and there are 22 colors and prints available, with sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

The Ueu Cozy Yoga Joggers have a relaxed, harem-style fit and a softness that will keep you comfortable throughout your travel day. Made from a polyester-spandex blend, they’re breathable so as to keep you cool and comfy in the car, cabin, or for changing temperatures at your destination. This fabric combination also gives the pants their reviewer-loved stretchiness, allowing you to maneuver busy airports, kick back in your seat, or grab your bag from the overhead bin without missing a beat.

But, unlike other lounge pants, the Ueu Joggers keep you cozy while still elevating your travel wardrobe. They feature a supportive high-waisted elastic waistband that’s cinched on the sides to add shape, while the tapered front and cuffed hems help you look sleek and put-together. Oh, and did we mention that they come with two side pockets?

It’s easy to see why they’ve received thousands of perfect ratings. “They are the most comfortable lounge pants,” raved a reviewer. “The fabric is so soft and the fit is loose in all the right places, but the elastic band at the top holds them up really well.” Matching their enthusiasm, another shopper who wears them “literally every day” wrote, “These are the most comfortable things I’ve ever put on my body. They added, “I have three pairs now so I never have to go without [them].”

While they can be used for lounging at home, many shared how they wear them when on the go. One traveler dubbed them the “comfiest joggers ever” and shared, “I loved them so much I ordered two more pairs… [I] wore these on a long travel day back from vacation.” They pointed out that the pants “pack amazingly but look a bit more put together than athletic leggings.” After saying that the Ueu Cozy Yoga Pants are “heaven to wear,” another wanderlust customer added, “I wore the pants while traveling by car for three days and [they] have become a wardrobe staple.”

For a buyer that ordered the joggers for a flight, they were happy to report that “they fit the bill perfectly” because they are “lightweight, super soft like butter, and comfortable.” And, several customers also vouched for their versatility. One shopper said, “These are perfect for just about anything — from pajamas to dress up with wedges.”

Another reviewer highlighted, “[There’s] nothing not to like about these comfy ‘lounge’ pants that can go just about anywhere. I got compliments when I wore them to an evening outdoor get-together.” They also mentioned that they “anticipate wearing these as comfortable stay-at-home pants, dressing them up for casual events, and [wearing them to] yoga in cooler or cold weather.” And, a common theme among shoppers was purchasing the stretchy pants to wear while pregnant — and most of these expectant reviewers were excited to keep sporting them postpartum.

Whatever your reason, it’s clear that you won’t be disappointed with the Ueu Cozy Yoga Pants. Grab a pair at Amazon while they’re still on sale for as little as $17. Hurry, there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

At the time of publishing, the price was as little as $17.

