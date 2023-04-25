The Brand Behind T+L Readers' Favorite Travel Pants Just Launched the Perfect Flowy Pair for Summer

As much as I try to be a coverup dress gal, I always find myself reaching for a pair of lightweight and flowy beach pants when I’m headed to the pool on vacation. If you’re also someone that prefers a breezy pair of bottoms, I’m excited to share that the newly launched Ueu Smocked Waist Yoga Pants are perfect — and on sale.

Right now, you can get a pair on sale for up to 33 percent off thanks to a special double deal. By using the provided on-site coupon at checkout, you unlock an extra $3 in savings to slap on top of the already-on-sale pants. So, once you do the math, the Ueu Smocked Waist Yoga Pants’ new price tag comes out to $24.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Wondering why the brand Ueu rings a bell? Well, that's because it's the same one behind the yoga pants that Travel + Leisure readers couldn't stop buying this time last year. And, now, they've been reimagined with some stylish new details that make them ideal for any sunny getaway.

Thanks to their polyester-spandex blend, the Ueu Smocked Waist Yoga Pants are incredibly lightweight and breathable, while also being luxuriously soft-to-the-touch and stretchy where needed. But, don't worry, their quality construction ensures that they'll keep their shape after every wear and wash. Their relaxed, wide-leg silhouette boosts airflow and keeps the yoga pants on-trend and comfortable. Oh, and they have pockets!

But, unlike other pull-on pants, these already-popular Ueu Yoga Pants actually add fashion points to your go-to poolside looks with their smocked waistband, which offers a high-rise fit for additional comfiness and support. This detail combined with its flowy hem will instantly elevate your favorite T-shirts, button-up blouses, and tank tops, and even makes them nice enough to sport far beyond the pool deck and boardwalk; wear them on flights and the casual items on your trip itinerary where you want to fit the dress code but still be cool.

As if these versatile pants couldn't get any better, they're available in five neutral colors (black, beige, light brown, navy, and olive green), further ensuring that they'll go with everything in your suitcase. Sizes range from S to 2XL, and despite just being added to Amazon, they've already racked up an impressive amount of five-star ratings from shoppers — one of which actually dubbed them "the most comfortable pants I've ever worn." But, most of their rave reviews come from travelers.

One customer shared, "These pants are true to size, super comfy, on-trend, and a great value. I bought them in three colors for my travel wardrobe. They look great with body suits or T-shirts, so you can dress up or down." After complimenting how comfortable they are, a second shopper declared them "excellent for traveling; Washed and dried, wrinkle-free!"

Chiming in, another reviewer noted that "they are made with a little thicker material than… leggings or thinner material PJ pants," and added, "These are just nice enough that they work well for traveling pants. They are super comfortable but look like they 'could' be trousers instead of lounge pants. I love these types of pants on airplanes with sweaters and tennis shoes."

If one thing is for sure, it's that you won't regret packing the Ueu Smocked Waist Yoga Pants for your next trip — or, adding them to your spring and summer wardrobe. Make sure you grab a pair while they're on sale at Amazon, and don't forget to use the on-site coupon for extra savings.

