Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel

One of the biggest mistakes you can make while vacationing is not putting enough thought into the outfit you’re going to spend your travel day in. Whether you’re catching a red-eye or gearing up for a lengthy road trip, your clothes should be as comfortable as possible while keeping you cool and allowing you to move freely. But, that doesn’t mean you need to give up on style.

Right now, the best-selling UEU Casual Wide Leg Yoga Pants are on sale at Amazon for as little as $20 to kick off the savings of Prime Day, and they strike the perfect balance between sleek and relaxed. At 54 percent off, you can hardly go wrong with picking up a pair (or three) just in time for whatever vacation you have on the horizon in the coming months.

Your search for the perfect pair of travel pants is finally over, because these ultra-comfy lounge pants that have earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings at Amazon are taking over. Made with a lightweight polyester and spandex blend, these lounge pants are designed to keep you cool and comfortable from your home to the airport, and everywhere in between. In fact, they’ve even solidified their spot as a No. 1 best-seller at Amazon thanks to the high-waisted, thick elastic band and flowy, effortless fit.

Coming in 20 colors and patterns, these timeless pants are easily styled as a sleek travel outfit or a lounge piece with buttery-soft fabric and a breathable feel that won’t weigh you down — even on the warmest summer days. The pants also range from S to 2XL for optimal comfort at a variety of sizes. And if that isn’t enough, they even feature deep side pockets for safely storing your essentials while you’re hurrying through the airport.

One happy shopper even went as far as to dub these the “perfect traveling pants,” noting that the “high waistband keeps everything smooth in the waist without any tightness.” They also added that the pants are “smooth to the touch” and “do not wrinkle,” solidifying their spot in this customer’s travel wardrobe. Another traveler was impressed by the versatility of these pants, explaining that they “don’t wrinkle or shrink” and “look nice whether you dress them up or down.” They also noted that they “wore them on a plane cross country,” and the pants were “fantastic.”

If you’re concerned about traveling in pants amidst the soaring temperatures, allow shoppers to put your mind at ease. One customer explained that the “light fabric” was effective at keeping them “warm enough” on the flight, and “cool upon arrival,” while another shopper raved that these pants kept them “cool” and even have a “loose fit,” which made them “comfortable for the hot summer days.” And yet another traveler admitted that the pants felt “cooling and soft” against their skin when they suffered from a sunburn, noting that these pants were essential in helping them comfortably “get some sleep.”

The perfect travel outfit calls for loose-fitting, breathable clothing that will keep you relaxed despite the ever-changing temperatures from the airport to your flight, and the UEU Casual Wide Leg Yoga Pants are prepared to do just that. Currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $20, these best-selling pants are everything you’ve been searching for to travel in style without sacrificing comfort. Don’t miss out on this early Prime Day deal while you can snag them for up to 54 percent off in select colors. And if you’re interested in building up your arsenal of loungewear ahead of your next vacation, keep reading to find the other pants worth picking up from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

