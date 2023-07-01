Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel

The “perfect traveling pants” are on sale for 54 percent off ahead of Prime Day.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

One of the biggest mistakes you can make while vacationing is not putting enough thought into the outfit you’re going to spend your travel day in. Whether you’re catching a red-eye or gearing up for a lengthy road trip, your clothes should be as comfortable as possible while keeping you cool and allowing you to move freely. But, that doesn’t mean you need to give up on style.

Right now, the best-selling UEU Casual Wide Leg Yoga Pants are on sale at Amazon for as little as $20 to kick off the savings of Prime Day, and they strike the perfect balance between sleek and relaxed. At 54 percent off, you can hardly go wrong with picking up a pair (or three) just in time for whatever vacation you have on the horizon in the coming months. 

Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $43)

Your search for the perfect pair of travel pants is finally over, because these ultra-comfy lounge pants that have earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings at Amazon are taking over. Made with a lightweight polyester and spandex blend, these lounge pants are designed to keep you cool and comfortable from your home to the airport, and everywhere in between. In fact, they’ve even solidified their spot as a No. 1 best-seller at Amazon thanks to the high-waisted, thick elastic band and flowy, effortless fit.

Coming in 20 colors and patterns, these timeless pants are easily styled as a sleek travel outfit or a lounge piece with buttery-soft fabric and a breathable feel that won’t weigh you down — even on the warmest summer days. The pants also range from S to 2XL for optimal comfort at a variety of sizes. And if that isn’t enough, they even feature deep side pockets for safely storing your essentials while you’re hurrying through the airport.

Amazon PD UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants Light Khaki

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $43)

One happy shopper even went as far as to dub these the “perfect traveling pants,” noting that the “high waistband keeps everything smooth in the waist without any tightness.” They also added that the pants are “smooth to the touch” and “do not wrinkle,” solidifying their spot in this customer’s travel wardrobe. Another traveler was impressed by the versatility of these pants, explaining that they “don’t wrinkle or shrink” and “look nice whether you dress them up or down.” They also noted that they “wore them on a plane cross country,” and the pants were “fantastic.”

If you’re concerned about traveling in pants amidst the soaring temperatures, allow shoppers to put your mind at ease. One customer explained that the “light fabric” was effective at keeping them “warm enough” on the flight, and “cool upon arrival,” while another shopper raved that these pants kept them “cool” and even have a “loose fit,” which made them “comfortable for the hot summer days.” And yet another traveler admitted that the pants felt “cooling and soft” against their skin when they suffered from a sunburn, noting that these pants were essential in helping them comfortably “get some sleep.”

Amazon PD UEU Women's Casual Loose Wide Leg Cozy Pants Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $43)

The perfect travel outfit calls for loose-fitting, breathable clothing that will keep you relaxed despite the ever-changing temperatures from the airport to your flight, and the UEU Casual Wide Leg Yoga Pants are prepared to do just that. Currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $20, these best-selling pants are everything you’ve been searching for to travel in style without sacrificing comfort. Don’t miss out on this early Prime Day deal while you can snag them for up to 54 percent off in select colors. And if you’re interested in building up your arsenal of loungewear ahead of your next vacation, keep reading to find the other pants worth picking up from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

More Comfy Pants on Sale at Amazon

Leggings Depot Solid Jogger

Amazon Prime Day Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $24)

Libin Jogger Pants

Amazon PD Libin Women's Joggers Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $34)

ZJCT Yoga Sweatpants

Amazon PD ZJCT Womens Yoga Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $33)

Haowind Joggers

Amazon PD Haowind Joggers for Women

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $46)

HeSaYep High-waisted Sweatpants

Amazon PD HeSaYep Women's High Waisted Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight-Attendant Loved Product tout
These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Luggage Roundup Tout
Top-rated Luggage Is Already 72% Off Ahead of Prime Day, Including Samsonite, Travelpro, and More
Related Articles
Best Straw Bags for All Your Warm-weather Trips
The 12 Best Straw Bags for All Your Warm-weather Trips
PD Early One-Off Deal: Toiletry Bag Tout
This Roomy, Leakproof Toiletry Bag Is the ‘Perfect’ Traveling Companion — and It’s on Sale Now
Zappos 4th of July Comfy Shoe Sale Roundup Tout
Zappos Is Ringing in July Fourth With Up to 60% Off Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals
These Comfy and 'Flattering' Vacation Styles 'Pack Beautifully' and They're All 40% Off for the Fourth of July Tout
This Brand's Huge Fourth of July Sale Includes Wrinkle-free Dresses, Shorts, Skirts, and More for 40% Off
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
Birkenstocks Sale on Gilt/Rue La La Tout
Birkenstocks Just Went on Sale for the Summer With Prices Starting at Just $36
PD Early Deal Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This July 4th Tout
Travelers Can Score Up to 80% Off at Amazon’s Secret Fourth of July Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Luggage Set Tout
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Luggage Set Is Up to 76% Off Now — but the Deal Won’t Last Long
Amazon Prime Day Best UPF Clothing Under $50 Tout
Stay Cool and Avoid Sunburn This Summer With 14 Expert-approved, Protective Clothing Picks From Just $17
PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight-Attendant Loved Product tout
These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuits Under $50 Tout
15 Flattering Swimsuits That Are on Major Sale at Amazon Right Now — Up to 67% Off
Amazon Prime Day Beach Tents Tout
The Lightweight, Easy-to-use Beach Tent T+L Editors Have Given a Perfect Score Is 55% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Travel Pants Tout
These Comfy, Wrinkle-free Travel Pants Are 64% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Grab Them Before They're Gone
PD Early One-Off Deal: Sun Hat Tout
Travelers Swear This Packable Sun Hat Keeps Them Cooler Than Any Other — and It's on Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Inflatable Paddle Board tout
This Inflatable Paddleboard Has 18,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s 60% Off
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale