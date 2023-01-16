This Genius TikTok Hack Helps Travelers Charge All of Their Apple Devices at Once

By now, it's no secret that TikTok is a gold mine for game-changing tech and travel gear. And, TravelTok’s latest obsession is finding convenient solutions for charging all of their devices with zero hassle, a seemingly impossible task made effortless by the Ucomx Nano Wireless Charging Pad.

Currently on sale for 20 percent off at Amazon, the multitasking portable charger supports up to three devices at once, providing a designated spot for your smartphone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth headphones to refuel. Note: It's intended for Apple iPhones, Apple Watches, and Apple AirPods, but some reviewers said they were able to charge their Samsung smartphones with it.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

Instead of a jumble of charging cables taking up space in your bag and getting tangled, travelers can just toss the foldable charging station into a side pocket and go. Additionally, the genius Ucomx Nano Wireless Charging Pad makes it easy to keep everything charged, even if you only have access to one outlet; when it’s time to charge your Apple devices, instead of hunting down multiple outlets in your Airbnb or hotel room, simply unfold the charging station, plug it in, and lay your smartphone, smartwatch, and AirPods on each of the three pads, like so:

It's no wonder why TikTokers are blown away by this gadget. Built-in MagSafe magnets hold your device in place to maintain a constant connection for charging and the square will light up to signal that it's working. Plus, you can reposition the Ucomx Nano Wireless Charging Pad into a triangular mount, propping up your smartphone while it charges so you can FaceTime, watch videos, etc. hands-free.

What's more, its magnetic and adjustable construction also makes it a breeze to pack. All you have to do is fold the three squares on top of each other and the magnets will help keep them snapped shut. Then, just toss them in your bag, slip it into any pocket, and never worry about lugging around a bundle of different charging cables again.

The Ucomx Nano Wireless Charging Pad even comes with its own USB-C cable that can either attach to the included charging base or any USB port or USB charging base. That versatility makes international travel a breeze as you can simply buy a charging base with the right plug for the outlets in your destination country — or just plug it into your laptop while you're working at your desk or in-flight.

In addition to gaining popularity on TikTok, the three-in-one charging pad has also garnered high praise from Amazon shoppers. It has nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from customers, many of whom are travelers. One wanderlust reviewer wrote, "I'm so glad that I got rid of all the cords by my table and condensed them to one…the fact that it folds and tucks away easily makes it perfect for traveling."

Chiming in, another shopper declared it a "must-have" and said, "Its compact design and space for all of my devices to charge at once makes it super functional and space friendly." Following their review, a third buyer quipped, "It's really nice not having to travel with 800 wires."

Vouching for its efficiency, a reviewer shared that it charges their three devices "pretty quickly" and loved that "the watch charging part also flips up so you can see the time at night." As a matter of fact, they joked that it "lives in my luggage now." Similarly, a final Amazon customer added, "I love this charger so much that I asked for a second one for my work bag. I feel like the charge lasts longer than using the charging cord."

And, might we add, with the 20 percent off discount, the Ucomx Nano Wireless Charging Pad is also a great deal; you are getting three chargers in one, after all. Pick up your new charging station at Amazon today to make sure you have it in time for your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

