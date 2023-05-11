Uber Launches Flight-booking Feature — What to Know

To start, the feature will only be available in the UK.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on May 11, 2023
Uber
Photo:

Courtesy of Getty Images

Uber customers in the United Kingdom will soon be able to book flights directly through the app thanks to the latest travel feature the company has added beyond rides.

The new flight booking option, which is being rolled out in partnership with travel app Hopper, will allow UK customers to book both domestic and international flights right from the Uber app, according to the company. The new feature, which will be available starting this summer, is part of a host of new products first announced last year, which expanded the company’s offerings in the UK to include train and bus tickets, cross-channel train tickets, and more.

“We’re incredibly pleased to introduce flight bookings as the latest addition to Uber’s suite of travel booking options,” Andrew Brem, the general manager at Uber UK, said in a statement. “Perfect for business travellers and tourists alike, our new functionality will make the booking and managing of air travel simple and stress-free, with the booking process taking as little as one minute in the Uber app. Over the last 12 months with the addition of rail, coach and now flight bookings, Uber is truly a one-stop travel solution.”

To book, travelers must input their travel details and dates, and then select their flights. Customers booking a flight with a major carrier can then choose seats in the app and pay just like they would with any other Uber service, according to the company.

Travelers who book a flight through Uber will also be able to take advantage of the perks Hopper customers get like the Price Freeze option.

Currently, Uber customers in the UK can book a number of travel options through the app, including travel on the Eurostar, the Heathrow Express, and — of course — car rides.

When reached by Travel + Leisure, a spokesperson for Uber did not immediately detail plans to bring it to the U.S.

