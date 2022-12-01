Uber Sleigh Is Bringing Reindeer Rides to Finland for Free — How to Book

Uber is hooking travelers up with free reindeer-pulled sleigh rides in Finland to really get into the holiday spirit.

The experience, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis, allows travelers in Lapland, Finland, to book on-demand sleigh rides during two time slots this month, Uber shared with Travel + Leisure. Uber Sleigh will offer two-hour rides at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.

“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth,” Anabel Diaz, vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility at Uber, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland.”

Mikael Buck/Courtesy of Uber

Each sleigh ride is pulled by Santa’s reindeer (complete with a festive Uber-branded harness) and includes a blanket to keep warm as well as a journey through the stunning snow-covered forest to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus.

Travelers who are in the Rovaniemi region of Finland will be able to see the Uber Sleigh available to book in the Uber app.

Beyond reindeers and sleighs, there are plenty of other festive activities in Finland like viewing the Northern Lights and relaxing in wood-fired saunas.

Travelers wishing to spend time with Santa a little closer to home should check out one of the best Christmas towns in the United States, which include cookie exchanges in Aspen, Christmas with Mickey Mouse in Orlando, a twinkling lights-filled boat parade in North Carolina, and more. Or head out on a Santa and cookie-themed train ride in Napa complete with carolers, sing-alongs, hot chocolate, and the Big Man himself.

And for travelers whose idea of a White Christmas is white sand beaches, resorts in St. Lucia, for example, offer visits from Santa, traditional family Christmas meals, and more.