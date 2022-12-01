Uber Sleigh Is Bringing Reindeer Rides to Finland for Free — How to Book

“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth...”

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022
Santa and a reindeer on a Uber Sleigh in Finland
Photo:

Mikael Buck/Courtesy of Uber

Uber is hooking travelers up with free reindeer-pulled sleigh rides in Finland to really get into the holiday spirit.

The experience, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis, allows travelers in Lapland, Finland, to book on-demand sleigh rides during two time slots this month, Uber shared with Travel + Leisure. Uber Sleigh will offer two-hour rides at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Dec. 12 through Dec. 18.

“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth,” Anabel Diaz, vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility at Uber, said in a statement provided to T+L. “We’re delighted to bring Christmas dreams to life with the launch of Uber Sleigh in Lapland.”

Uber Sleigh app open with a reindeer in Finland

Mikael Buck/Courtesy of Uber

Each sleigh ride is pulled by Santa’s reindeer (complete with a festive Uber-branded harness) and includes a blanket to keep warm as well as a journey through the stunning snow-covered forest to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus.

Travelers who are in the Rovaniemi region of Finland will be able to see the Uber Sleigh available to book in the Uber app.

Beyond reindeers and sleighs, there are plenty of other festive activities in Finland like viewing the Northern Lights and relaxing in wood-fired saunas.

Travelers wishing to spend time with Santa a little closer to home should check out one of the best Christmas towns in the United States, which include cookie exchanges in Aspen, Christmas with Mickey Mouse in Orlando, a twinkling lights-filled boat parade in North Carolina, and more. Or head out on a Santa and cookie-themed train ride in Napa complete with carolers, sing-alongs, hot chocolate, and the Big Man himself.

And for travelers whose idea of a White Christmas is white sand beaches, resorts in St. Lucia, for example, offer visits from Santa, traditional family Christmas meals, and more.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Enjoy festive cheer and wine onboard the Napa Valley Wine Train's holiday ride.
13 Festive Train Rides You Can Take for the Holidays
Christmas stocking on palm tree at Crandon beach, Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida
9 Ways to Celebrate Christmas in Florida — From Disney Parties to Boat Parades
Rothenburg at Christmas
The Best Places to Go for Christmas
America’s Best Towns for the Holidays: Aspen, CO
25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA
Tropical Winter Wonderland at Castaway Cay
7 Cruise Lines Offering Festive Holiday Cruises in 2022
The Best Places to See Christmas Lights in Every State
The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State
The Holiday Market in Bryant Park, New York
How to Have the Perfect Christmas in New York — Holiday Markets, Epic Light Displays, and Festive Hotels Included
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel decorated for the holidays
20 Hotels in Warm-weather Destinations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Christmas Eve at Travelle at The Langham
10 Festive Hotels in the U.S. That Make the Holiday Season Even More Magical
Snowboarders in Vail, Colorado, in the winter
11 Best Places to Travel in December
Star Arctic Hotel
13 Hotels To See the Northern Lights
The annual Christkindlmarket Chicago in Daley Plaza
10 European-style Christmas Markets in the USA You Can Experience
Snow castle, Kemi, Finland
10 of the Coolest Ice Hotels in the World
Herd of Elk at National Elk Refuge during winter
10 Ski Towns to Visit Even If You Don't Ski
Disney World Magic Kingdom Castle
42 Disney World and Disneyland Tips for a Magical Vacation
Explore northern lights excursions in Scotland.
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights Around the World