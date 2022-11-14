You Can Now Book Restaurant and Tour Reservations Through Uber — What to Know

Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on November 14, 2022
The holiday season has officially started and Uber is making it easier to plan by rolling out the ability to book restaurant reservations and tours right through the app.

Now, travelers will be able to book reservations through OpenTable and book tours with Viator as the companies are integrated into the Uber Explore feature, Uber shared with Travel + Leisure. The rideshare company first launched its Explore tab in March in Mexico City as well as in more than a dozen areas across the United States.

“We launched Uber Explore earlier this year to take our customers beyond the ride,” Adib Roumani, the head of mobility verticals tech at Uber, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Uber Explore puts the best of cities at your fingertips, and today, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Viator, the world's largest experiences marketplace. With this integration, Uber customers will now be able to book amazing experiences, activities and tours with Viator, all through the Uber app.

“Whether you’re heading home to see friends and family or enjoying a staycation this holiday season, Uber and Viator have got your entertainment covered,” Roumani added.

The company is also expanding its Uber Travel feature, which it first rolled out in May and allows customers to store flight, train, and car reservations by linking their email accounts to the app. The feature will now be available in more than 10,000 cities across the world, including in all major cities in the U.S. and Canada, and will be compatible with Gmail, Outlook, and Hotmail accounts.

Uber customers who do reserve a ride through Uber Travel will earn 10% back in Uber Cash.

Additionally, Uber is also expanding Uber Charter, which allows customers to book a party bus, coach bus, or limo directly through the app. The service is now available in more than 20 major U.S. cities, according to the company.

