Uber and Lyft Prices Are Set to Increase at This Florida Airport — Here's Why

Orlando International airport will soon have the highest rideshare fee in the country.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023
A Uber logo is displayed on a Uber car
Photo:

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

It will soon be more expensive to take a rideshare service such as Uber and Lyft from one of the busiest airports in America. 

On August 1, Orlando International Airport will raise the built-in fee for airport pick-ups by 20 percent, to $7 per ride. 

The timing of the fee increases will be spread out through the fall, with the first 10 percent taking place on August 1, and the second increase of 10% taking place on October 1, according to a local media report. 

In a statement to Travel + Leisure from Uber, the rideshare company said that the airport is unfairly passing along a surprise charge to airport passengers and impacts its drivers. 

“At a time when Floridians are facing higher costs due to inflation and the increasing price of auto insurance, it is unconscionable that the Orlando Airport is targeting Uber drivers and riders with a proposal to increase the pickup tax by 20 percent to $7 per pickup–the highest pickup tax of any airport in the country,” a Uber spokesperson shared with Travel + Leisure. 

Uber also says they are committed to working with the Airport’s Board to find a solution, and points out that taxis only have to pay $4 per pickup (in comparison for the $7 for rideshare). 

Lyft did not immediately respond to T+L's request for comment.

The Orlando International Airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the United States, told T+L that "this is the first change in these fees since 2014, and reflected the increased costs in providing amenities to all transportation providers at MCO."

"The amount of commercial ground transportation activity annually has steadily risen, incurring additional operational and maintenance costs for the Aviation Authority," a representative for the airport said. "The fee increases will help to offset costs associated with ground transportation operations and continue to provide passengers choices at MCO." 

Over 50 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2022, which is a 24% increase over 2021, according to a report from the airport. The airport estimated that 2 million passengers traveled through the airport during the recent 4th of July holiday weekend. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Passengers wait at the Newark Liberty International Airport next to United Airlines departures board
United to Cut Back on Newark Flights Next Month — Here’s Why
Warning sign and Buffalo in Yellowstone National Park
NPS Issues Wildlife Warning After Visitors Are Injured by Bison at 2 U.S. Parks
Dreamworks Universal Orlando
A Brand-new Land Dedicated to These Beloved Characters Is Coming to Universal Orlando Next Year
Aerial view of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort in Oklahoma
This $2 Billion Theme Park Is Expected to Be the Disney World of Oklahoma — What We Know so Far
Packages left at doorstep
How to Put Your Mail and Deliveries on Hold Before a Long Trip
A Norse Atlantic Airways airplane flying through clouds
Score Flights to Europe for As Low As $99 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
A Freccia Rossa (Red Arrow) high-speed train of Trenitalia train operator at the central railway station in Milan
This New High-speed Train Will Get You From Rome to Pompeii in Less Than 2 Hours
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
This Spirit Airlines Sale Has Flights to Major U.S Cities for As Low As $55 — and It Ends Tomorrow
The skyline of Fort Meyers Beach in Fort Meyers, along the gulf coast of Florida
Breeze Airlines Is Celebrating New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
You Can Be 'The Lucky One' and Score Concert Tickets and a Flight to One of Taylor Swift's Remaining U.S. Shows — Here's How
A Frontier Airlines A320 airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has $29 Flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, More — but You'll Have to Act Fast
View of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore
This Country Just Took Top Spot for the Most Powerful Passport in the World
An Air New Zealand flight arrives at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia
This Air New Zealand Sale Has Big Savings on Flights From the U.S. to Australia — How to Book
People fill up bottles of water during an ongoing heat wave at Colosseo area in Rome, Italy
Europe Issues Heatwave Alerts As Temperatures Top More Than 100 Degrees
Port of Manila at manila bay, philippines
United Airlines Is Expanding Its Service in Asia — and Becoming the First U.S. Airline to Fly Direct to Manila, Philippines
View of Willemstad, Curacao from Queen Emma Bridge
Delta Is Returning to This Caribbean Island for the First Time in Over 10 Years