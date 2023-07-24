Uber and Lyft Prices Are Set to Increase at This Florida Airport — Here's Why

It will soon be more expensive to take a rideshare service such as Uber and Lyft from one of the busiest airports in America.



On August 1, Orlando International Airport will raise the built-in fee for airport pick-ups by 20 percent, to $7 per ride.



The timing of the fee increases will be spread out through the fall, with the first 10 percent taking place on August 1, and the second increase of 10% taking place on October 1, according to a local media report.



In a statement to Travel + Leisure from Uber, the rideshare company said that the airport is unfairly passing along a surprise charge to airport passengers and impacts its drivers.



“At a time when Floridians are facing higher costs due to inflation and the increasing price of auto insurance, it is unconscionable that the Orlando Airport is targeting Uber drivers and riders with a proposal to increase the pickup tax by 20 percent to $7 per pickup–the highest pickup tax of any airport in the country,” a Uber spokesperson shared with Travel + Leisure.



Uber also says they are committed to working with the Airport’s Board to find a solution, and points out that taxis only have to pay $4 per pickup (in comparison for the $7 for rideshare).

Lyft did not immediately respond to T+L's request for comment.



The Orlando International Airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the United States, told T+L that "this is the first change in these fees since 2014, and reflected the increased costs in providing amenities to all transportation providers at MCO."

"The amount of commercial ground transportation activity annually has steadily risen, incurring additional operational and maintenance costs for the Aviation Authority," a representative for the airport said. "The fee increases will help to offset costs associated with ground transportation operations and continue to provide passengers choices at MCO."

Over 50 million passengers traveled through the airport in 2022, which is a 24% increase over 2021, according to a report from the airport. The airport estimated that 2 million passengers traveled through the airport during the recent 4th of July holiday weekend.

