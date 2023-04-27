Uber Will Let You Order a Horse and Carriage Ride in London to Celebrate King Charles's Coronation

Uber passengers in London may soon be welcomed with a "royal" ride.

The ride-share giant is rolling out a “Coronation Carriage” to provide a one-of-a-kind ride in style to celebrate the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III, formerly known as the Prince of Wales. The Coronation takes place inside Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Reps for Uber say the carefully designed coach “closely resembles the carriage the king himself will ride” and will be available for bookings on the days leading up to the Coronation, May 3 through May 5. The coach won’t be able to take you to Heathrow, as it is doing limited trips around Dulwich Park, a 76-acre park in southwest London.

Kieran Cleeves/Courtesy of Uber

Kieran Cleeves/Courtesy of Uber

Kieran Cleeves/Courtesy of Uber

The special carriage will be accompanied by four white horses who will be wearing special Coronation outfits.

“We’re always looking for new ways to add a little Uber magic to peoples journeys, so we are over the moon to be able to bring the Coronation Carriage to Uber,” Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure.

Just don't get too excited and forget any of your personal belongings in this special Uber when you return to civilian life.

Kieran Cleeves/Courtesy of Uber

Other travel and hospitality companies in London are also rolling out the red carpet to provide Royal-inspired services to travelers.

The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London is offering a unique coronation package that includes an Aston Martin car rental (King Charles got one on his 21st birthday from Queen Elizabeth II), afternoon tea service, and a “royal" picnic for two in Cadogan Gardens complete with a personal cello player. The king has reportedly loved the cello since his time at boarding school.

The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, is offering guests who stay at the hotel during the month of May a special "Royal Retreat" complete with a spacious suite, "King’s Caviar" breakfast, and a bottle of Laphroaig whisky (which ScotchWhisky.com reports is Charles's favorite).

Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair, which is reported to have welcomed members of the royal family in the past, will offer special events and dining options, including the king's favorite cake, the fruit loaf.