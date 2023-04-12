Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides in Luxury Electric Vehicles This Month — How to Book

Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023
An interior view of a Uber car with the Uber Connect application on in New York
Photo:

Lokman Vural Elibol/Getty Images

Uber wants riders to go green and is giving them a discount to do so in style.

This month, in honor of Earth Day on April 22, Uber is offering riders up to 25 percent (or up to $10) off two rides with its Comfort Electric option through April 30, the company told Travel + Leisure. Comfort Electric trips use luxury all-electric vehicles like Tesla, Polestar, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. 

“At Uber, we want everyone to have access to eco-friendly ride options, and it’s our goal to make it as effortless as possible to go green,” Christopher Hook, the global head of sustainability at Uber, told T+L. “Whether it’s Earth Month or any other month, we encourage everyone in our global community to experience Uber’s green and car-free products for a low or zero-emissions ride.”

To take advantage of the sale, travelers should use the code “GOELECTRIC” when booking their ride. 

The promotion comes as Uber has added its Uber Comfort offering to 14 new cities across the United States and Canada. The promotion is now valid in the following cities: San Francisco, Austin, Chicago, Washington D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Orange County, Portland, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New Jersey, San Antonio, Orlando, Salt Lake City,  San Diego, Denver, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas, Palm Springs, and Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Houston, Boston, NYC Suburbs, Connecticut, Charlotte, St Louis, Sacramento, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

The focus on electric vehicles also underscores Uber’s commitment to become “a zero-emissions mobility platform” in North America and Europe by 2030, and across the world by 2040.

Uber isn’t alone in adding electric vehicles to its fleet. Last year, rental car company Hertz said it aims to have a quarter of its fleet electric by the end of 2024. And rental companies like Turo, Sixt, and Enterprise also all have their own electric car fleets.

