Uber Boat Is Launching in Mykonos — and I Was One of the First to Try It Out

As a New York City resident, ordering an Uber to get around town — or whenever I land in a new city — is pretty much second nature at this point. But upon arrival in Athens, Greece, the options in the app were at a whole new level.

At the airport, I was greeted by an Uber Taxi driver holding a sign with my name — something typically reserved for a private car service. Uber recently started linking up with taxi companies, giving users a local experience with the modern convenience of the familiar app.

I later did some sightseeing via Uber Van, another new product in Uber's portfolio, meant for a larger group of passengers.

But the latest, and most unique, option I got to try was Uber Boat in Mykonos. The popular Greek island now allows travelers to reserve a ride on the water via the Uber app.



Christine Burroni

Announced in May, Uber Boat will be available by the end of this month. The service, which also works in partnership with local boat companies, will just need to be booked 45 minutes in advance. Travelers will be able to choose a speedboat that can hold anywhere from three to eight people.

Much like Uber's options on four wheels, Uber Boat pricing is presented up front and based on the time of booking and distance. Scheduling multiple stops and splitting fares with friends is also possible. Yes, it's fun, but it also takes the guesswork of out booking a tour or even transportation in an unfamiliar place. Unlike its counterparts on land, Uber Boat is only available on a seasonal basis.

Courtesy of Uber.

The inspiration behind it all? It came from a 250-percent boost in visitors to Europe from the U.S., according to Uber Travel Data shared with Travel + Leisure.

“With so many thrilling travel plans on the horizon for our customers, we’re excited to be expanding our services to dozens of dazzling destinations across the Mediterranean and Balearic Seas, meeting folks where they’re heading," Sarita Varouch, general manager of Greece at Uber, told T+L. "Whether it’s using Uber Reserve to book an airport trip up to 90 days in advance, or booking an Uber Boat in Mykonos, we look forward to making your travel more seamless, reliable and magical than before.”

Along with Uber Taxi, Uber Boat, and Uber Van, the app also introduced Uber Comfort, a larger vehicle with a "VIP vibe" that can fit up to eight passengers. All of its new products are available in major cities throughout Europe, with the recent expansion taking place on sought-after islands like Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes, Mallorca, Malta, Sicily, Tenerife, Sardinia, and more.

And while the slate of new products available this summer has travelers covered, the Uber Travel feature helps keep everything organized. Now available in 10,000 cities, Uber Travel can pull information — like flight details — from a traveler's email to gather it all in one place. Rental cars can also be booked through Uber Travel.

Now back in Manhattan, I've returned to using UberX for my transportation needs, but knowing the options that are across the pond may or may not have me browsing around for my next trip.

