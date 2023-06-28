Uber Boat Is Launching in Mykonos — and I Was One of the First to Try It Out

The ride-sharing company is adding to its portfolio of products — Uber Taxi, Uber Van, and Uber Comfort — across Europe by hitting the water just in time for summer travel.

By
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni
Christine Burroni is a news editor at Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining T+L, she was an associate news editor at the New York Post and a web editor at NBCUniversal.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023
Uber Boat
Photo:

Christine Burroni

As a New York City resident, ordering an Uber to get around town — or whenever I land in a new city — is pretty much second nature at this point. But upon arrival in Athens, Greece, the options in the app were at a whole new level.

At the airport, I was greeted by an Uber Taxi driver holding a sign with my name — something typically reserved for a private car service. Uber recently started linking up with taxi companies, giving users a local experience with the modern convenience of the familiar app.

I later did some sightseeing via Uber Van, another new product in Uber's portfolio, meant for a larger group of passengers.

But the latest, and most unique, option I got to try was Uber Boat in Mykonos. The popular Greek island now allows travelers to reserve a ride on the water via the Uber app.

Uber Boat

Christine Burroni

Announced in May, Uber Boat will be available by the end of this month. The service, which also works in partnership with local boat companies, will just need to be booked 45 minutes in advance. Travelers will be able to choose a speedboat that can hold anywhere from three to eight people.

Much like Uber's options on four wheels, Uber Boat pricing is presented up front and based on the time of booking and distance. Scheduling multiple stops and splitting fares with friends is also possible. Yes, it's fun, but it also takes the guesswork of out booking a tour or even transportation in an unfamiliar place. Unlike its counterparts on land, Uber Boat is only available on a seasonal basis.

Courtesy of Uber.

The inspiration behind it all? It came from a 250-percent boost in visitors to Europe from the U.S., according to Uber Travel Data shared with Travel + Leisure.

“With so many thrilling travel plans on the horizon for our customers, we’re excited to be expanding our services to dozens of dazzling destinations across the Mediterranean and Balearic Seas, meeting folks where they’re heading," Sarita Varouch, general manager of Greece at Uber, told T+L. "Whether it’s using Uber Reserve to book an airport trip up to 90 days in advance, or booking an Uber Boat in Mykonos, we look forward to making your travel more seamless, reliable and magical than before.”

Along with Uber Taxi, Uber Boat, and Uber Van, the app also introduced Uber Comfort, a larger vehicle with a "VIP vibe" that can fit up to eight passengers. All of its new products are available in major cities throughout Europe, with the recent expansion taking place on sought-after islands like Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes, Mallorca, Malta, Sicily, Tenerife, Sardinia, and more.

And while the slate of new products available this summer has travelers covered, the Uber Travel feature helps keep everything organized. Now available in 10,000 cities, Uber Travel can pull information — like flight details — from a traveler's email to gather it all in one place. Rental cars can also be booked through Uber Travel.

Now back in Manhattan, I've returned to using UberX for my transportation needs, but knowing the options that are across the pond may or may not have me browsing around for my next trip.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Holland America Line ms Westerdam sailing past Santorini
This Might Be the Most Affordable Way to See Europe This Summer
Drone photo of pier in Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
How to Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Turks and Caicos, Including Where to Stay, What to Eat, and Things to Do
Uber
Getting an Uber at the Airport Is About to Get Easier and More Efficient — Here’s How
An aerial view of the Palma de Mallorca Cathedral and other buildings in Majorca, Spain
10 Incredible Destinations in Europe You Can Fly to Nonstop From the U.S. This Summer
Uber
Uber Launches Flight-booking Feature — What to Know
SNCF train in Paris
These Are the Most Affordable Ways to Travel Around Europe This Summer
Walt Disney World Resort at night
How to Navigate Disney World Transportation — With Skyliners, Monorails, Boats, and More
Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal.
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Copenhagen
Card Placeholder Image
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to the Bahamas
Aero plane flying in the sky
This Semi-private Airline Flies From U.S. Cities to Resort Destinations — and Passengers Never Have to Set Foot in a Commercial Airport
Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico City, Mexico
How to Plan a Trip to Mexico City — Including the Best Restaurants, Hotels, and Things to Do
Walkway to a seating area above the beach in Bermuda on a blue sky day
I Flew From NYC to Bermuda for Less Than It Costs to Get to the Hamptons on This Brand-new JetBlue Flight
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's castle at Disney World
How to Plan a Magical Disney World Vacation
A couple sitting on a rock watching the sunset in Santorini
How to Have the Perfect Honeymoon in Greece
Aerial view of Sydney harbor
The Only Guide You Need to Sydney — Great Eats, Idyllic Beaches, and Luxury Hotels Included
A phone with the Brightline App open in front of an Uber
Florida's Brightline Rail Is Partnering With Uber to Make It Easier to Get to Your Destination