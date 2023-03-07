Getting an Uber at the Airport Is About to Get Easier and More Efficient — Here’s How

Uber will now feature in-app directions to pickup locations at more than 30 airports across the world.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on March 7, 2023
Uber
Photo:

Getty Images

Uber is making the plane-to-car experience a little smoother by rolling out step-by-step directions and timed walking estimates to help travelers get to their ride.

The rideshare app, on Tuesday, introduced in-app directions to pickup locations at more than 30 airports across the world, guiding users from the gate to the Uber pickup area with written directions and photos, the company told Travel + Leisure. Directions are available in some of the most popular destinations like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, London, Paris, and more, with plans to add more cities in the coming months.

Uber is also introducing walking estimates to help travelers plan when they want to request a car. The estimates will soon be available in more than 400 airports around the world.

“We want every Uber experience to feel effortless. With travel roaring back, we’ve been innovating on ways to redesign your airport experience from beginning to end so that you’re not just getting to and from the airport, but also getting through it with less stress,” Jen You, the head of product for rides at Uber, told T+L. “Our new series of products and features will help you plan for your upcoming trips and make your airport travel smoother than ever.”

In addition to making it easier to order a car at the airport, Uber is expanding its Uber Reserve option, allowing travelers to book rides up to 90 days in advance. Travelers can request an UberX, UberXL, Green, Comfort, Comfort Electric, Premier, Black, or Black SUV in advance.

To celebrate, Uber told T+L it will offer Uber One members $20 in Uber Cash back on their next Uber Reserve ride during March with the code “GORESERVE.”

The new features are being rolled out just in time for spring break, a time in which the Transportation Security Administration has said it expects to see very busy airports. The TSA said travelers can help expedite the security process by arriving prepared and knowing what they can and cannot bring through security checkpoints.

