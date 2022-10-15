Last winter, my husband and I spent a few days in Honolulu, Hawaii, where we drank mai tais, surfed, and stayed at the beautiful Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Of all the many things to love about the hotel (including a ridiculously good view of the beach), one unexpected perk was the bidet in our bathroom. Although both my husband and I had used bidets occasionally in the past, we’d never experienced one as luxurious as this, what with its heated seat, remote-controlled settings, and built-in air dryer. It even sang a fun little song when it sensed someone nearby. By the end of the trip, we’d been fully convinced: We needed to get a bidet of our very own.

Despite our initial excitement at the idea, the thrill of installing a bidet ceased once we got home and figured one day we’d get to it. But, as luck would have it, someday came quicker than we were expecting; over the summer, a representative from Tushy, which is the company behind the bidet generating buzz on TikTok, reached out with an offer for me to test out its viral bidet — and I wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass me by.

Of the three options available on Tushy (the Classic, the temperature-adjusting Spa, and the electric, seat-warming Ace), we decided to opt for the original model simply because it looked like the easiest to install with our current sink and pipe situation. The unit came with a retractable spray nozzle, adjustable seat fasteners, and an attached remote to control the water pressure and spray angle. According to the brand, the whole thing typically takes less than 10 minutes to set up, a claim that left me skeptical, but intrigued.

To buy: amazon.com and hellotushy.com, from $99

When the Classic Bidet arrived, my husband and I were surprised to discover how sleek, slim, and straight-up pretty it was; despite being a toilet accessory (which, one would imagine to not be the most visually attractive item), it was elegantly designed, with an all-white composition, tiny black text, and a bamboo-colored knob (Note: we chose from an impressive nine color options).

Much to my surprise, installing it was as simple, just as Tushy promised. It required no tools and zero electrical or plumbing changes — just the adapter included in the package that attaches the bidet to the bathroom’s water supply. We set it up in minutes, and then waited until it was time for one of us to put it to use.

The first time I tried it out, I have to admit that I didn’t get it quite right. Figuring out the right amount of pressure and angle took a bit of practice, and those first few, badly adjusted seconds were a little jarring, to say the least. But once I settled on a proper spray, I was delighted to learn that the bidet worked like a charm, rinsing quickly and effectively. Unlike the bidet from our Hawaiian resort, there was no automatic dryer on this one, but with a tiny bit of toilet paper, I was good to go in no time.

Travel + Leisure / Rachel Simon

In the time we’ve had the bidet, my husband and I have raved to each other about how much of an improvement it’s made to our bathroom set-up. For one thing, it saves on time, effort, and money spent on toilet paper. Plus, its cool, modern design adds a nice flair to the room. Then, of course, there’s the fact that it’s simply a pleasure to use, leaving you feeling clean and refreshed without fail. And, with several Tushy shoppers highlighting that the Classic Bidet is travel-friendly, we know we’ll get a lot of use out of it.

Sure, this bidet may be a no-frills version compared to the one in Hawaii, but at only $99, it still offers so much value. And besides, if I ever get sick of the cold water, I can always upgrade to the brand’s Spa version, which is $129. Honestly, I might just do that soon, as my husband and I are thinking about installing a Tushy bidet in every bathroom in our home, so that our guests can use them, too. Truly, everyone should get to experience the comfort and ease having a bidet like this provides.

To buy: amazon.com and hellotushy.com, $129

If you’re just as intrigued as we were, you can hop on the bidet train by heading to Amazon or Tushy to pick one up. Prices start at $99 for the Classic Bidet depending on the retailer you choose. Trust me, this might be your favorite purchase ever.

At the time of publishing, the price was $99.

