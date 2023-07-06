Turkish Airlines Just Announced New Flights to Istanbul From This U.S. City

The Motor City is on the move with new flight routes.



Turkish Airlines has begun selling tickets for new service between Detroit, Michigan and Istanbul, Turkey. The flight will be the only nonstop service connecting the two cities, and offer passengers the option to connect in Istanbul to over 100 different countries and destinations. Turkish Airlines says they fly to more countries than any other airline.



The airline will operate the service to Istanbul from Detroit three days a week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.



The inaugural flight will take off on November 15, 2023, operating as TK203. The 10-hour flight will depart from Detroit at 9:35pm and arrive in Istanbul at 3:35pm the next day. Travel + Leisure spotted fares for sale at $775 in Economy Semi-Flexible, and $4,040 in Business Class. The airline had previously announced their intention to begin service in Detroit in June of 2021.



“A significant portion of our customers have been looking forward to this news for quite some time. Metro Detroiters with family overseas and those simply looking to travel internationally will benefit immensely from the direct flight to Istanbul and the connecting flights to other international markets. With Turkish Airlines’ arrival, we are better suited to meet the needs of our diverse customer base,” Detroit's Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement shared with T+L.

Turkish Airlines encourages travelers to schedule a long stopover in Istanbul when planning a trip through the airline’s route network. The airline offers a program where passengers who stay in Istanbul for over 20 hours on a stopover are eligible for a free hotel stay through a contracted hotel, and other perks, subject to availability.



Detroit’s Airport is a major hub for Delta Air Lines, which is a member of the SkyTeam Alliance. Delta operates nearly 300 peak day flights to 103 destinations from Detroit.



Earlier this year, Icelandair announced new seasonal service from Detroit to Reykjavik that provides travelers with a low-cost Icelandic or European getaway.

Over 14 million passengers flew through Detroit Airport in 2022, with the majority (8 million) flying on Delta, according to airport data.