That 5-star Resort Has Nothing on Your Backyard Thanks to This Stylish Outdoor Furniture Set — Now 39% Off

Shoppers rave it offers “great value for your money.”

By
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel in Florence, Italy
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel is a Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure with Dotdash Meredith where she assigns, edits and publishes the product reviews and recommendations that help guide travelers toward the best shoes, apparel and accessories for their needs. Sophie has traveled to 50 countries and has lived in five, and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She has more than five years of experience as a writer, editor and copywriter.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Patio/Outdoor Resort-Like Furniture tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Summer calls for lounging on the patio. And why not take inspiration from your favorite five-star resort and create an oasis right in your own backyard? We found just the thing to take your outdoor space to a whole new level: the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

This stylish outdoor set is an incredible value at 39 percent off at Amazon, where early deals are dropping ahead of the retailer’s huge Prime Day savings event (the actual event starts July 11-12, when Prime members especially will score even more massive savings). Equipped with five matching pieces, this set gives you an outdoor sofa, a corner chair, glass coffee table, and an ottoman all for just $250. Best of all, you can easily mix and match this set to fit your ideal outdoor space and set up. 

Amazon Prime Day Tuoze 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Outdoor PE Rattan

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $250 (originally $410)

Shoppers rave the Tuoze 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set offers “great value for your money” and is “good quality” and “easy to assemble.” It’s solid and durable, so not only will you get five pieces for the price of one, but you can also enjoy free replacement or refunds for any quality problems within the first 30 days, and free replacement for damaged parts within six months. The set is made from high-quality PE rattan wicker that’s water-resistant and sure to last season after season.

At 39 percent off, the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is an absolute steal, with customers raving about its great value, stylish appearance, and easy set-up. We’re obsessed with this “cute patio addition,” and think the combination of high-quality materials and versatile configuration options make it perfect for any outdoor patio. 

We also love the customizable options this set offers, including five- and seven-piece selections and sets with either beige pillows and a black frame, blue pillows and a black frame, or beige pillows and a gray frame. Note that the fabric is washable and the rattan is cooling to keep you comfortable all summer long.

With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, there’s no question you’ll get the most bang for your buck with the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set. Instantly turn your patio into a resort-like setting where you can lounge and enjoy the summer sun in comfort and style. We love the easy-to-clean glassware on the coffee table and thickened soft cushions that resist moisture so you won’t have to worry about rain or spills. Note that the light gray color option is less prone to heat absorption, so it might be your best bet for extra cooling.

Amazon TUOZE 5 PIECES PATIO FURNITURE SECTIONAL OUTDOOR

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $380 (originally $410)

You really can’t go wrong with the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, especially at this low price for Prime Day. But if you’re still searching for the perfect outdoor patio set ahead of summer, read on for more affordable options on sale at Amazon for as little as $130 right now.

More Outdoor Patio Furniture on Sale at Amazon

FDW Patio Furniture Set

Amazon Prime Day FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces Outdoor Rattan Chair Wicker Sofa

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $200)

Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture

Amazon Prime Day Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets All Weather Outdoor Sectional

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $340 (originally $500)

Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio Furniture

Amazon Prime Day Best Choice Products 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Wicker Patio

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $700 (originally $900)

Best Choice Products Outdoor Convertible Acacia Wood Futon Sofa

Amazon prime day BEST CHOICE PRODUCTS OUTDOOR CONVERTIBLE ACACIA WOOD

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $350 (originally $400)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $250. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

PD Early Deal Roundup: Best T-shirt Dresses on Sale Tout
Amazon's Top-rated T-shirt Dresses Start at Just $19 — and They're Perfect for Summer Travel
JULY 4TH DEALS: 15 PICKS I'M SHOPPING FROM LULULEMON'S SECRET SALE TOUT
Lululemon Is Having a Secret Sale With Clothing Up to 60% Off — Shop a Fitness Writer's 15 Picks
July 4th Deals: Picks From Favorite Travel Brands Tout
The July Fourth Sales Are So Good, We're Staying in to Shop — Fashion and Travel Deals Are Up to 73% Off
Related Articles
PD Early One-Off Deal: Backyard Resort Umbrella Tout
This ‘Luxurious,’ Resort-like Patio Umbrella Creates a ‘Nice Atmosphere’ in Any Backyard — and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Amazon Prime Day Travel Pants Tout
These Comfy, Wrinkle-free Travel Pants Are 64% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Grab Them Before They're Gone
PD EARLY ONE-OFF DEAL: JOGGERS TOUT
These Comfy Joggers Shoppers Call ‘Amazingly Soft’ Are Less Than $12 Each Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
PD Early One-Off Deal: Inflatable Paddle Board tout
This Inflatable Paddleboard Has 18,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s 60% Off
PD Early Deal Roundup: July 4th Members-Only tout
Only Prime Members Can Score 60% Off Top Travel Gear and Accessories During This Exclusive Amazon July Fourth Sale
Amazon Prime Day Writer in Paris Tout
I'm a Writer in Paris, and I Found 13 French Styles Secretly on Sale at Amazon Before Prime Day — From $14
Amazon Prime Day Beach Tents Tout
The Lightweight, Easy-to-use Beach Tent T+L Editors Have Given a Perfect Score Is 55% Off at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Early Deal Roundup: Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Dresses Tout
Summer Dresses Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Here Are the 15 Best Deals
PD Early One-Off Deal: Luggage Set Tout
This ‘Absolutely Gorgeous’ Luggage Set Is Up to 76% Off Now — but the Deal Won’t Last Long
PD Eary Deal Roundup: Travel Accessories and Gear Tout
No Need to Wait for Prime Day — the Best Travel Accessories and Gear Are Now Up to 80% Off
Amazon Prime Day Flight Attendants Early Prime Deals Tout
Flight Attendants Share Their Amazon Prime Day Wish Lists, With Savings Up to 45% on Luggage and Accessories
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
PD Early One-Off Deal: Flight-Attendant Loved Product tout
These Flight Attendant-loved Flats Are the ‘Best Shoes’ for Traveling — and They’re 83% Off at Amazon
APD Early Deal Roundup: Best Versatile Two-Piece Outfit Roundup Under $50 for early Prime Day Tout
Amazon's 12 Top-rated Matching Sets Are Versatile, Breezy, and Perfect for Summer Travel — and All Under $50
PD Early One-Off Deal: Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Call This Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's 56% Off