That 5-star Resort Has Nothing on Your Backyard Thanks to This Stylish Outdoor Furniture Set — Now 39% Off

Summer calls for lounging on the patio. And why not take inspiration from your favorite five-star resort and create an oasis right in your own backyard? We found just the thing to take your outdoor space to a whole new level: the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set.

This stylish outdoor set is an incredible value at 39 percent off at Amazon, where early deals are dropping ahead of the retailer’s huge Prime Day savings event (the actual event starts July 11-12, when Prime members especially will score even more massive savings). Equipped with five matching pieces, this set gives you an outdoor sofa, a corner chair, glass coffee table, and an ottoman all for just $250. Best of all, you can easily mix and match this set to fit your ideal outdoor space and set up.

To buy: amazon.com, $250 (originally $410)



Shoppers rave the Tuoze 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set offers “great value for your money” and is “good quality” and “easy to assemble.” It’s solid and durable, so not only will you get five pieces for the price of one, but you can also enjoy free replacement or refunds for any quality problems within the first 30 days, and free replacement for damaged parts within six months. The set is made from high-quality PE rattan wicker that’s water-resistant and sure to last season after season.

At 39 percent off, the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set is an absolute steal, with customers raving about its great value, stylish appearance, and easy set-up. We’re obsessed with this “cute patio addition,” and think the combination of high-quality materials and versatile configuration options make it perfect for any outdoor patio.

We also love the customizable options this set offers, including five- and seven-piece selections and sets with either beige pillows and a black frame, blue pillows and a black frame, or beige pillows and a gray frame. Note that the fabric is washable and the rattan is cooling to keep you comfortable all summer long.

With nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, there’s no question you’ll get the most bang for your buck with the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set. Instantly turn your patio into a resort-like setting where you can lounge and enjoy the summer sun in comfort and style. We love the easy-to-clean glassware on the coffee table and thickened soft cushions that resist moisture so you won’t have to worry about rain or spills. Note that the light gray color option is less prone to heat absorption, so it might be your best bet for extra cooling.

To buy: amazon.com, $380 (originally $410)



You really can’t go wrong with the Tuoze 5-piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, especially at this low price for Prime Day. But if you’re still searching for the perfect outdoor patio set ahead of summer, read on for more affordable options on sale at Amazon for as little as $130 right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $250.

