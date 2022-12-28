This Stylish and Spacious Sling Bag Has a Pocket for Everything — Including Your Water Bottle

Did we mention it’s on sale too?

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on December 28, 2022 07:00AM EST

Kittery Sling Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Pamela Jew

Chances are if you’re a travel enthusiast, you’ve heard of Tumi when checking out new suitcases. This trusted brand is at the top of the market in luggage essentials from carry-ons to backpacks, but if the higher price tag is keeping you from making the leap, today is your lucky day. Right now, Tumi is having a major sale on classic pieces from duffels to crossbody purses, and there’s one bag, in particular, we have our sights set on. 

Fanny packs have been the “it” travel-essential of 2022, and if you’re in the market for a slightly larger accessory that has the capacity to fit even a water bottle while still leaving your hands free, the Tumi Voyageur Kittery Sling may be your perfect fit. Marked down to just $195 from $245 (that’s $50 in savings!), you won’t want to miss this unbelievable deal. 

Kittery Sling

Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $195 (originally $245)

Made of nylon with a back-open mesh pocket and adjustable straps, this mid-sized bag is the perfect travel accessory for someone who prioritizes functionality but refuses to compromise on style. Water resistant lining means that you can fit your water bottle inside without fear of stains or marks, and an adjustable strap fits comfortably across the chest for pain-free adventures.

If you want your bag to become more spacious, a drawstring on the front of the pouch easily expands the sling for extra space for your phone, passport, and any other travel necessities you may be toting around. I always struggle to locate my house keys at the end of a vacation, but a handy key leash is affixed to the interior of this bag, making it that much easier to keep your items organized and accounted for.

One thing that sets Tumi apart from other brands is its exclusive Tumi Tracer, which is included on the inside of every bag to track your luggage if it becomes lost while you’re out on the go. Whether you often find yourself losing your belongings or are targeted by a pickpocket on vacation, the product recovery program will help you track down your bag with ease so travel can become as stress-free as it should be.

This sporty sling bag weighs just under 1 pound, so the lightweight design feels airy and effortless to tote around, and the neutral black shade with patent leather details is undeniably chic, complimenting any airport outfit you pull together. Plus, if you’re the type to enjoy personalized detailing, add your initials to this tote with a classic embossed monogram or premium metal monogram.

If you’re striving to stay hydrated in the new year and are looking for a bag that can hold your water bottle while leaving your hands free for travel, Tumi’s Voyageur Kittery Sling may be your perfect accessory. From busy days in the airport to exploring a new city while keeping your items close to your chest, we’re already calling this sling bag as the hot tote of 2023.


At the time of publishing, the price started at $195. 

