Travelers Love This Sleek and Spacious Tumi Backpack That Has a 'Pocket for Everything' — and It's on Sale

Take $80 off while you can.

Published on December 4, 2022 06:00AM EST

When it comes to choosing a carry-on bag or a personal item, two important qualities to look for are style and function. Find a sleek bag that you can use on a variety of occasions, and that is spacious enough to fit all of your essentials and more. 

One brand known to marry that combination of characteristics is Tumi. The luggage company not only makes editor-favorite suitcases, it also has backpacks that serve as ideal plus-ones on flights. The Carson Backpack, in particular, is one of those pieces — and it’s currently on sale. Originally $395, the nylon backpack is marked down to $315 in two available colorways: black with gold hardware and zinc with silver hardware. 

VOYAGEUR Carson Backpack

Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $315 (originally $395)

There’s a repeated phrase shoppers use when describing the Carson Backpack: It “fits everything.” To achieve that, the lightweight nylon backpack features multiple exterior and interior pockets, each with a particular use. For your electronics, there’s a magnetic snap phone pocket and a padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook. Separate card, pen, and water bottle pockets aid in organization, and the spacious main compartment and front pocket are ideal for holding all of your in-flight essentials. 

One shopper, who echoed the above sentiment, said that the backpack “fits everything you can think of” and that it holds their “camera, iPad, phone, shoes, and [there’s] plenty more room.” If you like to travel with your skincare essentials and accessories with you at all times, one shopper shared that their “full” makeup bag fit in the front pocket, and their sunglasses case slipped “perfectly in the other side pocket.”

While you can carry the backpack through the airport and to your destination on your back — the shoulder straps are padded and adjustable — you can also tote it with its leather top handle. Another transportation option is the add-a-bag sleeve that slips on top of your rolling suitcase handle, which makes it “super easy” to carry on top of your suitcase, according to a separate shopper. 

VOYAGEUR Carson Backpack

Tumi

To buy: tumi.com, $315 (originally $395)

Plus, in classic Tumi style, the backpack can be monogrammed or personalized with symbols on its detachable leather key ring. If you’re looking for a gift for a traveler in your life — or you’re in need of a new backpack yourself — snag the Carson Backpack while it’s $80 off today. 

