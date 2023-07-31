This Expandable Tumi Carry-on Is a Jaw-dropping $225 Off — but Only for a Few More Days

Between getting tossed in overhead bins and thrown around during the checked bag process, it’s safe to say suitcases are put through the wringer. However, if you have a suitcase you trust, you’re less likely to be worried about it cracking or, dare we say, ending up busted open at the baggage claim. Lucky for you, we found two reliable finds on sale at Nordstrom.

We know luggage can be pricey, which makes Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale an opportune time to grab a new carry-on like the Tumi 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Case while it’s $225 off and the 28-inch checkable version that’s $285 off. Whether you’re interested in grabbing a new carry-on, a checkable suitcase, or both for a cohesive set, be sure to do so before the sale ends on August 6.

Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Packing Suitcase

Nordstrom

Tumi is Travel + Leisure’s top pick for a splurge-worthy luggage brand, which makes finding it on sale a huge win for your wallet. While testing numerous Tumi suitcases ourselves, we admired the brand’s overall durability after observing virtually no scuffs or scratches after whacking the bags with a bat and how easy they were to maneuver across various surfaces.

Both the Tumi 22-Inch hardshell carry-on and the 28-inch checkable version are sleek, incredibly lightweight, and also expandable, so if you end up picking up one too many souvenirs, you can take advantage of the extra space. Each model features two TSA-approved locks for avoiding the dreaded open suitcase on the carousel nightmare and protective bumpers to ease wear and tear if it gets banged up a bit. To make traveling through the airport a breeze, both have retractable three-height handles and four spinner wheels for smooth transport through the airport.

Tumi V4 Collection 28-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom

Just for further peace of mind, the luggage is put through its paces by the brand — through 30 different tests, to be exact — for quality control and durability. The brand’s Tumi Tracer program is also a bonus for anyone who owns one of its bags. It helps make tracking down lost or stolen bags easier thanks to a unique 20-digit number on each bag.

If you want to invest in luggage with longevity, finally, head over to Nordstrom while the Tumi 22-inch and 28-inch suitcase styles have serious discounts. And hurry, the prices hike back up after August 6.

