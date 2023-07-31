This Expandable Tumi Carry-on Is a Jaw-dropping $225 Off — but Only for a Few More Days

Save hundreds of dollars on the matching checkable suitcase, too.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Expandable Tumi Carry-on Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Between getting tossed in overhead bins and thrown around during the checked bag process,  it’s safe to say suitcases are put through the wringer. However, if you have a suitcase you trust, you’re less likely to be worried about it cracking or, dare we say, ending up busted open at the baggage claim. Lucky for you, we found two reliable finds on sale at Nordstrom.

We know luggage can be pricey, which makes Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale an opportune time to grab a new carry-on like the Tumi 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Case while it’s $225 off and the 28-inch checkable version that’s $285 off. Whether you’re interested in grabbing a new carry-on, a checkable suitcase, or both for a cohesive set, be sure to do so before the sale ends on August 6. 

Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Packing Suitcase

Nordstrom Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom

Tumi is Travel + Leisure’s top pick for a splurge-worthy luggage brand, which makes finding it on sale a huge win for your wallet. While testing numerous Tumi suitcases ourselves, we admired the brand’s overall durability after observing virtually no scuffs or scratches after whacking the bags with a bat and how easy they were to maneuver across various surfaces.

Both the Tumi 22-Inch hardshell carry-on and the 28-inch checkable version are sleek, incredibly lightweight, and also expandable, so if you end up picking up one too many souvenirs, you can take advantage of the extra space. Each model features two TSA-approved locks for avoiding the dreaded open suitcase on the carousel nightmare and protective bumpers to ease wear and tear if it gets banged up a bit. To make traveling through the airport a breeze, both have retractable three-height handles and four spinner wheels for smooth transport through the airport. 

Tumi V4 Collection 28-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom TUMI V4 Collection 28-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case

Nordstrom

Just for further peace of mind, the luggage is put through its paces by the brand — through 30 different tests, to be exact — for quality control and durability. The brand’s Tumi Tracer program is also a bonus for anyone who owns one of its bags. It helps make tracking down lost or stolen bags easier thanks to a unique 20-digit number on each bag.

If you want to invest in luggage with longevity, finally, head over to Nordstrom while the Tumi 22-inch and 28-inch suitcase styles have serious discounts. And hurry, the prices hike back up after August 6.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

I Wore This Easy Slip Dress All Over Mexico City and It's Now on Major Sale Tout
This One-and-done Midi Dress Is My Go-to Easy Travel Outfit — and It’s Under $60 Right Now
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Travel Deals Under $25 Tout
15 ​Travel Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Next Trip — All Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
collapsible cooler amazon Tout
Even Yeti Fans Say This Rolling Cooler Bag Makes ‘Life So Much Easier’ — and It Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours
Related Articles
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off â but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop Tout
Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop
Monos Carry-On Pro Plus Tout
My Go-to Carry-on Luggage Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes, and It Just Went on Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Kopari Sunscreen CPC Tout
This ‘Luxurious’ Anti-aging Sunscreen Gave Shoppers a ‘Glow Without Burning,’ and It’s 33% Off at Nordstrom
barbiecore birkenstocks tout
11 Birkenstock Sandals That Are Giving Us Major Barbiecore Vibes — From Just $35
Nordstromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Amazon Best-Selling Hiking Boots Tout
Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Boots Are Even More Discounted Than They Were on Prime Day
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off
Zappos Massive Clearance Sale Tout
Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17
Travel sandals
Travelers Say These Best-selling Walking Sandals Are Comfortable ‘Right Out of the Box’ — and They’re Half Off
birks sale at nordstrom tout
You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Birkenstock Deal During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Madewell tote
This Jennifer Aniston-approved Travel Tote Style Starts at $50 Thanks to a Special Double Sale
Editors Picks From Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is on — Shop These 12 Travel Writer-approved Deals
Margot Robbie Barbie Luggage Tout
Margot Robbie's Barbie Pink Travel Bags Have Sold Out at Nordstrom — but We Found 5 Sets to Steal Her Look
Nordstrom anniversary sale travel bag round up tout
We Found Plenty of Spacious Travel Bag Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Prices Start at $35
Abercrombie linen wide leg travel pants tout
These Breezy Linen Pants Are My Go-to Summer Travel Uniform — and They’re 30% Off