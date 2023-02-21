People Are Replacing Their Makeup With This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Sunscreen

Traveling light isn’t an easy feat when you’ve got a full skincare and makeup regimen to follow. Thankfully, there are multitasking products like the Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint that allow you to lighten your toiletry bag load without creating any gaps in your routine.

The two-in-one tinted sunscreen doubles as your foundation and SPF, and it just happens to be packed with ingredients that take care of everything from dullness and dryness to fine lines and wrinkles. So, it's kind of like skin care and makeup, if you really think about it.

Tula

To buy: tula.com, $40

Like Tula's other fan-favorite skincare products, the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint is powered by skin-healthy ingredients designed to boost radiance and improve your complexion's overall health and appearance. At the center of the formula is the brand's Rainbow Seabright Elixir, which is rich in brightening niacinamide and offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection from the sun's UVA and UVB rays (it also ups your skin's defense against the damaging, premature-aging effects of blue light exposure, pollution, and other environmental stressors).

Additionally, the tinted sunscreen delivers a blend of six probiotics and prebiotics to improve the skin's smoothness, as well as a firming dose of collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And, if you're someone with dry skin (or you're afraid of that dreaded, patchy white cast from SPF ruining your day), the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint keeps your skin dewy and hydrated with a moisturizing combination of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which plump and repair the cells in the skin barrier for enhanced suppleness and longer hydration.

Impressive skin benefits aside, reviewers also love the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint for its light, natural-looking coverage, which they say looks like a second skin without feeling or looking caked on. It's also buildable, so you can customize your coverage level based on how much you want to apply. The two-in-one sunscreen is available in 30 shades and the brand notes that it underwent an "intensive shade exploration process in partnership with professional makeup artists experienced in working on diverse skin tones."

And, it's designed to stay put for up to 12 hours, which is good news if you'll be traveling and won't have enough time to head back to the hotel before the next item on your itinerary. Not to mention that the Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint comes in a travel-friendly tube that easily dispenses the product and is spill-proof, so you can keep it in your purse, toiletry bag, or even in your pocket for touch-ups.

Between its skin-healthy formula and comfortable coverage, it's not hard to see why shoppers are replacing their go-to foundations with the Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint. One customer said "I don't really know how to put it other than it just sort of becomes one with my skin." Another reviewer commented, "I use this as my 'foundation' now because it provides such a nice natural glow to your face."

Chiming in, a third shopper shared that the tinted sunscreen "makes my skin look really smooth and healthy" and was happy to report that it "doesn’t feel tacky like other tinted serums I’ve used." Another buyer raved, "The amount of coverage this tinted serum gave was beyond what I ever imagined. It’s my new daily makeup."

Vouching for its formula, one reviewer mentioned that "it provided more coverage than I expected as well as moisture" and "was also beautiful on my very dry skin and lasted throughout my day." It's even won over shoppers that hate wearing sunscreen. One wrote: "This isn’t greasy at all and has just enough coverage that I don’t even have to wear foundation. I love that it’s completely replaced two products for me and provides a better overall look/feel than they ever did."

And, if you're wondering about how effective its SPF protection is, one traveler said, "I actually wore it out to the beach for my recent vacation and was thoroughly impressed. My skin stayed protected from the sun and I was able to cover my acne scars that I'm so self conscious about." Another shopper added, "I was at a six-hour baseball game (with a hat) in direct sun and didn’t get a burn."

Still not convinced? Take it from this reviewer: "I always get compliments since I started to wear this… It is the best way to finish your skincare routine before you leave the house." Grab the Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint so you'll be covered for your next trip. We have a feeling it'll find its way into your everyday beauty routine, too.

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

