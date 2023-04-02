I’m a Beauty Writer, and This Sunscreen Is the Only Thing That Keeps Me Sunburn-free on Vacation

As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I’ve always had difficulty finding the perfect sunscreen formula that provides sufficient UV protection without any irritation or clogged pores. After trying dozens of formulas on various beach days and tropical getaways (and being let down by the majority of them with a nasty sunburn or an inflamed, pimple-adorned complexion), I was under the jaded impression that every SPF would yield the same results. So, I knew I had nothing to lose when I decided to try the Tula Protect + Glow Sunscreen, a popular chemical sunscreen formula renowned for its gentle ingredients and impressive broad-spectrum coverage.

It goes without saying that a chemical sunscreen and sensitive skin often do not mix, but this Tula SPF gel accounts for this with an arsenal of nourishing ingredients like probiotic extracts, wild butterfly ginger root, and pineapple and papaya extracts. It’s also formulated without fragrances and oils, helping to reduce any signs of irritation and prevent the clogging of pores.

To buy: tula.com, $38

What better place to put this formula to the test than Miami Beach under the intense Florida rays, right? During my week-long stay, I reserved the Tula Protect + Glow Sunscreen for a day where I knew I'd be solely sunbathing as it's not water-resistant, and was immediately impressed with how lightweight and fast it absorbed into my skin. But, much to my delight, it didn't sacrifice performance for its weightlessness. After five hours on the beach (with minimal shade) and vigilant reapplication, my fair, sensitive skin had actually gotten tanned instead of getting burned. This was the first time in years that I left a beach vacation with a sunkissed glow rather than a nasty, peeling sunburn.

Even after a couple of beachside cocktails (when my application method got increasingly sloppier), the Tula Protect + Glow Sunscreen didn't let me down. And, I was surprised to see that it blended in perfectly; no white cast or piling. Plus, my skin didn't feel tight or irritated, and the formula didn't cause any post-beach breakouts.

Beyond its reliable SPF 30 coverage, the Tula Protect + Glow Sunscreen deserves a spot in your cosmetic bag for its multitasking properties. Not only does it protect you from the sun’s harmful rays, but it doubles down to ensure that your skin is defended against the damaging effects of environmental stressors like pollution and blue light.

What’s more, its ingredients improve the health and appearance of your skin over time; the all-star trio mentioned above also help smooth uneven texture, reduce discoloration, boost hydration, and promote a glowy, dewy complexion.

Knowing this, it’s not hard to see why the Tula Protect + Glow Sunscreen has a near-perfect 4.7-star average rating from shoppers — many of whom are travelers. One reviewer wrote, "I used this on a recent vacation to Hawaii every day and felt protected from the everyday sun exposure and had zero sunburns to my face." Similarly, another jetsetter exclaimed, "Your skin will glow with this sunscreen! And it really protects from the sun. I used it exclusively while on vacation and my face did not burn or break out."

A third vacationer added, "When I put it on, it felt silky and very moisturizing," and a final shopper shared, "I used it recently on vacation and was on the water all day for seven days; it kept my skin soft and protected the entire time."

To all of my fellow sensitive and acne-prone skin beachgoers, you need the Protect + Glow Sunscreen in your rotation. Grab the popular Tula sunscreen before your next trip and prepare to be amazed at how gentle and diligent it is.

At the time of publishing, the price was $38.

