This Flight Attendant-approved Serum Erases Under-eye Bags and Reduces Fine Lines in 1 Week — and It’s on Sale

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, there’s just no hiding the bags under your eyes from a long travel day. But, if there’s no time to freshen up and take a nap once you touch down, you can awaken your under-eyes with a multitasking eye cream like the Tula Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum.

Not only is this a flight attendant-approved hack for brightening and de-puffing post-flight under-eye bags, but it’s also worth noting that the popular serum is on sale. Right now, you can get one for 30 percent off during the Tula Cyber Monday sale. This rare deal ends tonight, so make sure to add the Tula Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum to your cart while you can get it for less than $45.

To buy: tula.com, $41 (originally $58)

Boasting an innovative serum formula, the Tula Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum's ingredients are designed to brighten dark circles, sooth puffiness, and rejuvenate tired, under-eye circles. The formula’s star ingredient is pink silk tree extract, which simultaneously reduces discoloration, de-puffs, and makes the skin look visibly more even.

Additionally, it also works to tighten and smooth the look of wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes using collagen-boosting peptides, probiotic extracts, and nutrient-rich sea algae, translating to a firmer and toner eye contour. And, as an added bonus, the Tula Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum features a metal applicator, which instantly reduces puffiness by cooling and soothing the skin.

Between its compact packaging and multitasking design, you can easily store the Tula Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum in your toiletry case, personal bag, or even your jacket pocket to treat yourself to an in-flight or post-flight eye massage so you can put your best skin forward when you land at your destination.

In fact, it’s the eye serum’s versatility and effectiveness that makes it a go-to for flight attendants. One wrote, “I love this eye serum; it does wonders… We have the craziest sleep schedules so it's hard to look your best when you have sleepy bags under your eyes, and this serum makes them disappear.”

Chiming in, a Tula customer commented, “This is the best eye treatment I have ever used. [It] reduced wrinkles and puffiness [after the] first application.” Similarly, a third buyer was happy to report, “I saw results within a week in both under-eye dark circles and puffiness.” A final shopper compared its invigorating formula as working “just like a cup of coffee for your eyes.”

Whether you’re looking for an in-flight de-puffing treatment or a new go-to eye cream, we’re confident that you’ll be in good hands with the Multi-Spectrum Eye Renewal Serum. Make sure to get it while it’s on sale for 30 percent off during the Tula Cyber Monday sale.

At the time of publishing, the price was $41.

