This Nurse-approved Anti-aging Serum Makes 'Chronically Tired' Shoppers' Skin Brighter and Firmer in Just Days

Sometimes, there’s just no hiding that you’ve just completed a long travel day. Between the lack of sleep, recycled plane air, and minimal water consumed, odds are that your skin will be looking duller and puffier than it did when you first embarked for the airport. Thankfully, there are tried-and-true products like the Tula Illuminating Face Serum that leave the skin instantly rejuvenated and radiant so you can start your trip with a refreshed and radiant complexion.

A best-kept secret of night shift nurses, new moms, and shoppers that regularly run on low sleep, the popular brightening serum is packed with skin-healthy ingredients that target dullness and uneven texture and tone. And, they work double time to counteract loss of firmness and noticeable fine lines and wrinkles. As a matter of fact, now’s the perfect time to try the Tula Illuminating Face Serum as it was quietly marked down 40 percent off, a discount that brings its price tag down to a wallet-friendlier $41. This Tula sale will only last until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get it at this price.

How can a serum be this good? Well, it all comes down to Tula’s formula, which gets its brightness boosting properties from vitamin C-rich Japanese mandarin. The Illuminating Face Serum also delivers anti-aging peptides directly to the cells, encouraging them to create collagen and improve the appearance of wrinkles. If you’re someone that struggles with redness, the serum also contains probiotics and prebiotic extracts that will calm irritation and keep your skin looking even and glowy.

But, these ingredients do their thing over time. As for the instant results, that’s all thanks to the light-reflecting pearlescence particles that are present in the formula. Similar to an Instagram filter, they act as a pick-me-up for your skin and turn up the brightness so you can enjoy a lit-from-within glow — even when you haven’t had any sleep. What’s more, the Illuminating Face Serum comes in a sleek, compact bottle that fits bulk-free in your toiletry bag or carry-on, so you can always keep it close by on a travel day.

“This serum is amazing,” raved one Tula shopper. “It gives my skin a beautiful glow…I’m a night shift nurse, so I’m chronically tired, but you wouldn’t know it looking at my skin when I use this product.” Chiming in, another reviewer wrote, “I’m a mom of a one-year-old, so this helps brighten [my skin] up when I’ve only had a couple hours of sleep.”

Vouching for its fast-acting formula, a third customer said, “I've only been using it a few days and the difference is amazing. My skin looks and feels great; I feel confident leaving the house with nothing on it, and that hasn't happened in a long time.” Similarly, another reviewer added that the serum “gives your skin the extra morning boost and brightens it while making it feel good. It is lightweight and absorbs quickly.”

Additionally, a customer was happy to report that they’ve “seen a noticeable difference in the reduction of lines and dark spots. And growing up in the sun at the beach, I have a lot of damage to reverse and repair.” Another shopper also commented, “Within a week, I noticed my redness all but gone and the pore size dramatically reduced.”

And, with frequent usage, you’ll be like this Tula fan: “My complexion has never looked better; something not only I’ve noticed but my husband has commented on as well, not to mention the compliments I’ve been receiving.”

With testimonies like these, we’re sure you’re ready to add the Illuminating Face Serum to your cart. But remember, time’s running out to get it on sale. Hurry and grab it at Tula for 40 percent off before the price tag goes back up.

