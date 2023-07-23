The Dark Circle-erasing Eye Balm That Nurses Love Just Dropped in an Even More Brightening Formula

If you’re someone that suffers from dark, puffy under-eyes, odds are you’ve considered incorporating the best-selling Tula Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm into your routine to turn up the wattage on your dark circles. After all, the Tula eye balm comes highly recommended by night nurses and travelers for its instant brightening and de-puffing benefits. Now, the brand has launched a new version of the popular under-eye treatment that packs even more radiance-boosting power.

Say hello to the Tula Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, a champagne-hued balm that melts into the skin to reduce discoloration and puffiness. It's also packed with skin-healthy ingredients that leave the under-eyes hydrated, refreshed, and firmer-looking, making it an all-in-one product for top skin concerns.

Tula

Like the original Glow + Get It Eye Balm, the newly dropped Gold version's main ingredient is hyaluronic acid. In addition to giving the eye balm its rich velvety texture, this powerhouse acts like a drink of water for dry skin, enveloping it in deep, lasting hydration. It's accompanied by aloe water and rosewater, which are equally as moisturizing and great for soothing and de-puffing under-eye bags.

Caffeine extract rejuvenates the skin with its tightening and firming properties, while apple and watermelon extracts smooth away the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm also features probiotic extracts, which create a smoother-looking complexion.

Tula

But, the Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm's ingredient list isn't the only thing that makes it a multitasker. Since it has a natural-looking glowy golden tint to it, you can also use it as a highlighter on your cheekbones to add a little extra radiance to your skin, which will come in handy after a long travel day. Plus, it'll help save space in your toiletry bag since it's a two-in-one product.

It also makes the perfect travel companion because of its mess-free application and compact packaging. All you need to do is swipe it under your eyes to reap the brightening and hydrating benefits. You can keep it handy in your toiletry bag for a quick touch-up after a long flight, or stash it in your purse for a boost in brightness while you're tackling the items on your trip itinerary.

Consider this your sign to add the Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm into your beauty routine. Grab the newly launched under-eye treatment at Tula and prepare to be amazed by its fast-acting, revamped formula. For more top-rated eye creams, keep scrolling to explore the ones that travelers always keep on-hand to combat dark circles.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

