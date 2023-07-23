The Dark Circle-erasing Eye Balm That Nurses Love Just Dropped in an Even More Brightening Formula

Say goodbye to puffy under-eye circles for good.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 23, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tula New Eye Balm Stick Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

If you’re someone that suffers from dark, puffy under-eyes, odds are you’ve considered incorporating the best-selling Tula Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm into your routine to turn up the wattage on your dark circles. After all, the Tula eye balm comes highly recommended by night nurses and travelers for its instant brightening and de-puffing benefits. Now, the brand has launched a new version of the popular under-eye treatment that packs even more radiance-boosting power. 

Say hello to the Tula Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm, a champagne-hued balm that melts into the skin to reduce discoloration and puffiness. It's also packed with skin-healthy ingredients that leave the under-eyes hydrated, refreshed, and firmer-looking, making it an all-in-one product for top skin concerns. 

Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula

Like the original Glow + Get It Eye Balm, the newly dropped Gold version's main ingredient is hyaluronic acid. In addition to giving the eye balm its rich velvety texture, this powerhouse acts like a drink of water for dry skin, enveloping it in deep, lasting hydration. It's accompanied by aloe water and rosewater, which are equally as moisturizing and great for soothing and de-puffing under-eye bags. 

Caffeine extract rejuvenates the skin with its tightening and firming properties, while apple and watermelon extracts smooth away the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm also features probiotic extracts, which create a smoother-looking complexion. 

Tula New Eye Balm Stick Lifestyle

Tula

But, the Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm's ingredient list isn't the only thing that makes it a multitasker. Since it has a natural-looking glowy golden tint to it, you can also use it as a highlighter on your cheekbones to add a little extra radiance to your skin, which will come in handy after a long travel day. Plus, it'll help save space in your toiletry bag since it's a two-in-one product. 

It also makes the perfect travel companion because of its mess-free application and compact packaging. All you need to do is swipe it under your eyes to reap the brightening and hydrating benefits. You can keep it handy in your toiletry bag for a quick touch-up after a long flight, or stash it in your purse for a boost in brightness while you're tackling the items on your trip itinerary. 

Consider this your sign to add the Gold Glow and Get It Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm into your beauty routine. Grab the newly launched under-eye treatment at Tula and prepare to be amazed by its fast-acting, revamped formula. For more top-rated eye creams, keep scrolling to explore the ones that travelers always keep on-hand to combat dark circles. 

More Under-Eye Treatments at Amazon:

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Amazon Prime Day CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Line-Smoothing Under-Eye Cream

Amazon RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness

Amazon

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

Amazon 100% PURE Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream Refresh

Amazon

Kora Organics Noni Radiant Brightening Eye Oil

Amazon KORA Organics Noni Radiant Brightening Eye Oil

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Beach Beauty Products Tout
I Spend Every Weekend at the Beach, and These 5 Under-$50 Beauty Products Keep My Skin Soft and Protected
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Zappos Massive Clearance Sale Tout
Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17
Related Articles
Tula Eye Balm Sale
This Nurse-approved Eye Balm 'Magically' Erases Dark Circles — and It's $23 During a Special Sale
The Eyelighter Concentrate Smoothing, Brightening Serum & Depuffing Tool
Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Eye-Brightening Serum Significantly Improved Their Dark Circles and Puffiness
Monastery Moisturizer Review Tout
This Anti-aging Moisturizer Is a 5-star Hotel Spa Staple — and It's the Best Souvenir I’ve Gotten From a Trip
Beach Beauty Products Tout
I Spend Every Weekend at the Beach, and These 5 Under-$50 Beauty Products Keep My Skin Soft and Protected
Ulta Exuviance Anti-Aging Cream Sale Tout
Shoppers Say This Anti-aging SPF Cream Reduces Discoloration and Fine Lines 'Dramatically' — and It's on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Avene anti-aging serum
Shoppers Say This French Skincare Secret Minimizes Fine Lines and Wrinkles in 1 Week — and It's on Sale
Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
The 16 Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Sunscreen Tout
This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Moisturizer With SPF Has 10,000 5-star Ratings — and It's a Whopping 52% Off
Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel
The 13 Best Moisturizing Skin Care Products for Travel of 2023
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
best-travel-toiletries
The 17 Best Travel Toiletries of 2023
Noromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
Best Sport Sunglasses
The Best Sport Sunglasses to Take You to the Top of Your Game
12-best-travel-lotions-of-2022-tout
The 13 Best Travel Lotions of 2023
Mosquito Gadget First-Person Review Tout
Mosquitoes Love Me, and This Is the Surprising Gadget I Swear by to Get Instant Bug Bite Relief
An assortment of reef safe sunscreen displayed on a sandy background next to seashells and driftwood
The 11 Best Reef-safe Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed