This Nurse-approved Eye Balm 'Magically' Erases Dark Circles — and It's $23 During a Special Sale

The popular eye balm stick is an instant pick-me-up for tired, dark under-eye circles, and it's only on sale for one more day.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on July 14, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Tula Eye Balm Sale
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

If you caught the shopping bug from Amazon Prime Day or completely missed the two-day shopping event altogether, don’t fret as there are still plenty of deals available to score — plus, many brands have joined the competition, hosting their own sales to celebrate summer. Case in point: There's a Prime Day-adjacent sale event happening at Tula, and shoppers have the chance to save big on top-rated skincare products. 

In fact, the sale was extended an extra day, which means there's more time to refresh your beauty supply. The sitewide Tula Prime Day sale ends today at midnight PT, and all you need to do is use the code TULAPRIME at checkout to score 25 percent off and free shipping. And if you’re not sure where to start with such a massive sale? Might we recommend the best-selling Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm Stick? It's a favorite among nurses and travelers for its fast-acting dark circle-disappearing formula, and it's only $23 with the Tula Prime Day discount code. 

Tula Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula

The hyaluronic acid-based eye balm stick packs the perfect combination of hydrating, cooling, and brightening so you can give tired, puffy dark under-eye circles a near-instant pick-me-up. Caffeine is the all-star ingredient behind the Tula Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm Stick's dark circle-reducing power. The radiance-boosting ingredient works double time to reduce puffiness and firm and tighten the under-eyes, making it a great anti-wrinkle product as well. 

Other key ingredients include skin-smoothing probiotic extracts, hydrating apple and watermelon extracts, and antioxidant-rich blueberry extract. These keep the delicate eye area protected from the damaging effects of the sun's UV rays, pollution, and other environmental stressors, while also hydrating and nourishing the skin.

The Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm Stick is extremely travel-friendly in its compact tube (especially since it won't leak or spill in your bag). And shoppers note that the velvety smooth balm absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving behind any residue, so you can apply it whenever you need it.  

Like we mentioned before, the Tula Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm Stick has quite the fanbase with more than 2,400 five-star ratings from shoppers — many of whom are nurses. According to a mid-shift nurse, "I’ve been using it for about two weeks now and my eyes are bright, tight, and back to the way I recognize them! This stuff is amazing." Another shopper shared, "As a night-shift nurse, this is a lifesaver. No more puffy eyes and I can reapply throughout my shift for a little pick-me-up." 

Chiming in, a third reviewer added, "This product cools and magically takes my under-eye circles away. If you work nights, you gotta get this." And, they also earned a stamp of approval from a traveler that raved, "I tried this on immediately after getting it in the mail and after flying all day. It was like a big Fiji water for my face and felt amazing!" 

Tula Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Tula

If you ask us, no toiletry bag is complete without the Tula Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm Stick. Don't forget to use the code TULAPRIME so you can save 25 percent on the popular under-eye product, and keep scrolling to see the other Tula best-sellers that you can save big on. 

More Deals From Tula Prime Day: 

Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum 

Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum

Tula

Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

TULA radiant skin brightening serum skin tint sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel SPF 30

Tula daily sunscreen gel broad spectrum SPF 30

Tula

24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Tula Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Tula

Tri-Supreme Serum Overnight Oil Concentrate

Tula Overnight Oil Concentrate

Tula

