People Say This Anti-aging Serum 'Takes 5 Years Off' Their Skin — and It’s 20% Off

One shopper said that the wrinkle-firming formula gave them Botox-like results.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on May 27, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

As far as personal philosophies go, one mantra that I closely follow is to always seize the moment… an amazing skin care product goes on sale. And today, I’ll be practicing what I preach after learning that the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum is on sale. 

Currently marked down 20 percent, the top-rated anti-aging serum’s rare discount brings its price tag to a wallet-friendlier $68 — just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Trust me, you don’t want to pass up this opportunity to save. 

firm up deep wrinkle serum

Tula

To buy: tula.com, $68 (originally $84) 

A favorite for its fast-acting formula, the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum features a game-changing blend of botanically sourced retinol alternatives: peony root and alfalfa sprouts. Together, they deliver the same wrinkle-reducing and skin-tightening results of retinol — only without the irritation and dryness, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin looking to add a punch to their skin care routine. 

Collagen-boosting peptides are another key player in the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, as are skin-smoothing probiotics that help visibly improve the face’s texture. Apple extract is added to provide lasting hydration, as well as to lend an exfoliating hand to reveal a brighter and more even complexion. These skin-healthy ingredients come together in a milky, lightweight serum that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it instantly more radiant-looking and dewy. 

firm up deep wrinkle serum hand holding

Tula

To buy: tula.com, $68 (originally $84) 

And, according to reviewers, it doesn't take very long for the firming benefits to take effect. One shopper wrote that "within three days, my age started disappearing," and another Tula customer commented, "After using this product for just a few days, I noticed my skin was incredibly smoother and plumper; my wrinkles had just smoothed away." As a matter of fact, the results are so profound that a third reviewer said, "Someone asked if I [had] Botox. My skin feels smooth and soft." 

Chiming in, another buyer added, "It plumps up my deep wrinkles and makes my skin feel soft and look smooth. I use it on my forehead, around my eyes, and on my laugh lines…It seriously takes five years off my age." Vouching for its hydrating formula, a shopper mentioned, "Especially with the seasons changing, it also helps to add much needed moisture to my skin. I just turned 40 and swear this product has helped erase a few years from my forehead." 

But, of course, the only way to know if it really works is to try it out for yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum while it's on sale at Tula and see if it's worth the hype.

At the time of publishing, the price was $68.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Nordstrom's Epic Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Epic Half-yearly Sale Has Finally Arrived — and It's Packed With Travel Gear Up to 70% Off
Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything Needed to Stay Cool, Comfortable, and Protected on Summer Trips Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 48 Memorial Day Deals Not to Be Missed — Starting at $18
Memorial Day Weekend Amazon sale Tout
Amazon’s Kicking Off Memorial Day Weekend With 100 Amazing Deals for Travelers Up to 78% Off
Related Articles
Tula sale tout
Travelers Say This Affordable, Cooling Eye Balm Is Their ‘Go-to’ for De-puffing After a Flight
Ilia Tinted Serum Review Tout
This Tinted SPF Serum Is My Secret to Flawless, Glowing Skin While Traveling — With No Makeup Bag Required
Supergoop Friends & Family Sale Editors' Picks TOUT
Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 'Age Reversal' Eye Cream Is 'Great for Tired Eyes' and Dark Circles
Shoppers Say Their Fine Lines and Wrinkles ‘Just Vanished’ Thanks to This Powerful ‘Age Reversal’ Eye Cream
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Tout
My Mom Is a Nurse, and She Swears by This Best-selling $9 Anti-aging Secret for Erasing Dark Circles
Best Maxi Dresses for Summer Tout
Amazon’s Top-rated Maxi Dresses Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and All Under $50
I Recently Went to Mexico City, and This Is Everything I Packed Tout
I Love Mexico City So Much, I've Been 4 Times — and These 16 Items Will Make or Break Your Trip
T+L memorial day 2023 recirc image
I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in My Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
Jenni Kayne Memorial Day Sale Tout
20 Rare Deals on Summery, Travel-ready Styles at This Celeb-worn Designer’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag Tout
I Never Travel Without This $18 Toiletry Bag That Takes Up Zero Counter Space
The Best Weekend Trip Essentials
The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
Nfsion Women's Summer Casual Loose Tank Jumpsuit
Vacationers Love How Easy This $29 Jumpsuit Is to Dress Up and Down
Best Face Sunscreens
The 10 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off
The Best Waterproof Makeup Products for Travel
The 11 Best Waterproof Makeup Products of 2023
Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes Tout
14 Wrinkle-free Travel Clothes That Pack Like a Dream for Summer Trips — All Under $45 at Amazon