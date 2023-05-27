People Say This Anti-aging Serum 'Takes 5 Years Off' Their Skin — and It’s 20% Off

As far as personal philosophies go, one mantra that I closely follow is to always seize the moment… an amazing skin care product goes on sale. And today, I’ll be practicing what I preach after learning that the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum is on sale.

Currently marked down 20 percent, the top-rated anti-aging serum’s rare discount brings its price tag to a wallet-friendlier $68 — just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Trust me, you don’t want to pass up this opportunity to save.

To buy: tula.com, $68 (originally $84)



A favorite for its fast-acting formula, the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum features a game-changing blend of botanically sourced retinol alternatives: peony root and alfalfa sprouts. Together, they deliver the same wrinkle-reducing and skin-tightening results of retinol — only without the irritation and dryness, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin looking to add a punch to their skin care routine.

Collagen-boosting peptides are another key player in the Tula Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum, as are skin-smoothing probiotics that help visibly improve the face’s texture. Apple extract is added to provide lasting hydration, as well as to lend an exfoliating hand to reveal a brighter and more even complexion. These skin-healthy ingredients come together in a milky, lightweight serum that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it instantly more radiant-looking and dewy.

And, according to reviewers, it doesn't take very long for the firming benefits to take effect. One shopper wrote that "within three days, my age started disappearing," and another Tula customer commented, "After using this product for just a few days, I noticed my skin was incredibly smoother and plumper; my wrinkles had just smoothed away." As a matter of fact, the results are so profound that a third reviewer said, "Someone asked if I [had] Botox. My skin feels smooth and soft."

Chiming in, another buyer added, "It plumps up my deep wrinkles and makes my skin feel soft and look smooth. I use it on my forehead, around my eyes, and on my laugh lines…It seriously takes five years off my age." Vouching for its hydrating formula, a shopper mentioned, "Especially with the seasons changing, it also helps to add much needed moisture to my skin. I just turned 40 and swear this product has helped erase a few years from my forehead."

But, of course, the only way to know if it really works is to try it out for yourself. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum while it's on sale at Tula and see if it's worth the hype.

