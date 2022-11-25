Jet-lagged Travelers and Night-shift Nurses Call This Brightening Under-eye Balm a ‘Lifesaver’ for Tired Eyes

For many travelers, hitting the road with an eye cream is non-negotiable. After all, you always want to put your best skin first while traveling, especially if you have an important event to attend and you’re prone to dark under-eye circles. But, depending on the size of your travel gear and how long you’ll be away, you have to be strategic about which skin care products and toiletries you can bring along. Plus, you don’t want any creams spilling or breaking in your toiletry bag, so you have to be choosy.

Well, here’s a secret: The best eye cream for dark circles and puffy bags isn’t actually a cream — it’s a balm. With the Tula Brightening Eye Balm Stick, travelers don’t have to skimp on their skin care routine thanks to its powerhouse ingredient list, or worry about exceeding the TSA liquid limit due to its innovative balm-stick formula. The best part is that it’s on sale for Black Friday, and you can get one for 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $21.

To buy: tula.com, $21 (originally $30)

Thanks to its hyaluronic acid base, the Brightening Eye Balm Stick instantly quenches dryness and replenishes tired under-eyes with lasting moisture. Its balm texture also possesses cooling benefits, which means it will help reduce the appearance of puffiness — even after a long flight or travel day. And since it comes in a stick, you can give your under-eyes a little de-puffing massage to liven up the skin.

In addition to being extremely hydrating, the Tula eye balm delivers an energizing dose of caffeine, which also helps tighten and firm the skin. It’s also formulated with a blend of skin-smoothing probiotics as well as aloe, apple, and watermelon extracts that come together to soothe, boost moisture, and minimize wrinkles and fine lines. Even better, the Brightening Eye Balm Stick is easy on the under-eyes, which is notoriously some of the skin’s most delicate areas, because of antioxidant-rich blueberry extracts that reverse and prevent UV and environmental damage.

It’s also worth noting that the product comes in a travel-friendly tube that’s compact and slim, meaning it won’t take up too much space in your toiletry bag or break while you’re in transit. Depending on your schedule and travel style, you can quickly apply it anywhere (think: before your plane lands, in the backseat of a cab, while you’re waiting for the hotel elevator, etc.) without needing a mirror. The balm quickly absorbs into the skin, and you don’t even need to pat it in for it to start taking effect.

“This product is perfect for on-the-go,” one Tula customer said in their review. “[It] instantly brightens under my eyes and leaves them feeling refreshed.” Another shopper wrote, “Okay, this stuff is a dream. It feels so good on my eyes and I honestly stopped using concealer under my eyes because this makes my skin look so bright and dewy. I don’t go a day without it.”

It’s also earned rave reviews from travelers. One reviewer shared, “I started using this product while on a 12-day backpacking trip. It was amazing how awake I looked after applying the eye stick each morning. No more dark circles!” Another shopper added that they “love how it makes me look rested when I have jet lag. It feels good on the skin; like a peppermint mask for the under-eyes.” A third traveler commented, “[It] revives your eyes for those early morning trips.”

The Brightening Eye Balm Stick also comes recommended by a night-shift nurse that dubbed it a “lifesaver,” adding, “This product cools and magically takes my under-eye circles away.” Chiming in, another healthcare worker struggling with “dark circles under my eyes” wrote, “I’ve been using it for about two weeks now and my eyes are bright, tight, and back to the way I recognize them.” Similarly, a shopper highlighted that they can “reapply [it] throughout my shift for a little pick-me-up” to combat puffiness.

In fact, an ICU nurse called it a “great sleep secret” when working 12-hour shifts multiple times a week, saying “Just swipe this on for a fresh and dewy look.” Another Tula customer said they “now have my entire nursing unit addicted to the Glow & Get It eye balm.” Concluding their review, they wrote, “It feels so amazing and gives you a nice luminous glow. [I] now have one for home, work, and [my] purse… It truly makes your eyes feel more awake.”

If these testimonies aren’t enough to convince you to add the Brightening Eye Balm Stick to your vanity, then we don’t know what will. And if you’re shopping for a traveler that wants to ditch their under-eye baggage, Tula just launched the Eye Balm Extravaganza Holiday Set. It’s equipped with all three versions of the best-selling eye balm that each target different skin care concerns, and it’s on sale for $42.

To buy: tula.com, $42 (originally $60)

Make sure to get the Brightening Eye Balm Stick and the Eye Balm Extravaganza Holiday Set while they’re discounted during the Tula Black Friday sale. But hurry — these deals won’t last much longer!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21.

