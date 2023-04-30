These Comfortable Wireless Headphones Have Won Over Beats Fans — and They’re Only $20

Let’s face it, purchasing a good pair of headphones is usually a relatively significant investment. For some reason, it often seems as though you must choose between comfort, design, sound quality, and an actual lasting battery life when you shop headphones on a budget — especially if you want them to have Bluetooth capabilities. But that all ends today.

If you’ve been looking for a high-quality pair of headphones that will stay charged even during an overnight flight, feel comfortable while resting, and deliver clear and crisp audio, your search is over. Right now, the Tuitager Bluetooth Headphones are available at Amazon for as little as $20, and with rave reviews from shoppers and an easy-to-use design, these headphones are good enough to replace even your most expensive pair.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Over-ear headphones are undeniably having a moment in fashion, but they’re also incredibly comfortable to wear while traveling to block out sound on a train, as a passenger in an Uber, or during a particularly lengthy flight. These “Amazon’s Choice” headphones offer an impressive 60 hours of playtime to last your entire vacation, and fold up so they’re easy to tuck away into a pocket of your suitcase when they’re not in use. However, if you’re not in the mood to use the bluetooth capabilities, this set also comes with an attachable cable that plugs right into your phone or computer, coming in handy if the battery does happen to die while you’re in transit.

The headset is made with ample padding to sit comfortably over your ears, and the connecting piece is adjustable for a wide range of head sizes. It’s also incredibly easy to operate — even for shoppers who aren’t particularly tech savvy. Accessible on the ear piece is a button to turn your headphones on and off, a next track and volume control, a play and pause button, and even the option to change your headphones from Bluetooth to FM mode. Plus, they’re suitable for use while taking a call as the set is fitted with a built-in microphone with excellent audio output.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27)

With nearly 5,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, the Tuitager Bluetooth Headphones have earned their spot in many travel lineups, with one shopper raving that they are the “perfect headphones for wear during air travel,” adding that they “got these to use during trips on planes” and they’re “so comfortable.” They also noted that the “sound is fantastic.” Meanwhile, another happy shopper admitted that they “bought some Beats headphones about five years ago” and revealed that they “like these better.” They explained that these headphones “sound more dynamic,” and are generally “awesome.”

Many shoppers are also impressed by the battery life of these headphones, with one customer explaining that they “use them 24/7” and are still “averaging over 48 hours of battery life.” They also noted that the “ear pads are very comfortable,” calling them the “one headset to rule them all.” Another shopper concurred, writing that the battery is “a life changer,” even going as far as to dub them the “perfect headphones.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $28)

Your headphones have the capacity to make or break your travels, but with an incredible battery life and supremely well-cushioned ear pads, the Tuitager Bluetooth Headphones are ready to take the spot of all your other earbuds at an unbeatable price. Currently on sale for as little as $20 at Amazon, this vacation essential checks all the boxes of a good pair of headphones, preparing you for hours of listening on your flights and beyond.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $28)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

