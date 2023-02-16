The TSA Is Preparing for Spring Break — Here's How Travelers Can Have a Seamless Experience

As spring break season approaches, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has shared how its preparing for an influx of travelers.

“We fully expect to see an upward trend in travel volumes throughout 2023, including during the spring break period,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “We coordinate closely with airports and air carriers to prepare for the projected increase in travel volumes and we expect to meet our wait time standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, there may be some situations where the capacity of a checkpoint is exceeded.”

Specifically, the agency expects traveler numbers to increase around Feb. 17 and remain high through April 21 as travelers take to the skies for spring break. The increased traffic comes as the TSA saw more travelers this January than it did in January 2019, the first full month where travel volumes exceeded the same month before the pandemic.

To prepare, the TSA said it would continue its recruiting effort to hire more officers “to accommodate growing passenger volumes.” Additionally, the agency was adding more signage and warning people carrying a firearm through security would result in a civil penalty of up to nearly $15,000.

The agency also pointed to its effort to roll out new technology, like its test of a mobile ID system with iPhones.

On the passenger side, the TSA said travelers can arrive prepared to expedite the security process by knowing what they can and cannot bring through security checkpoints. Firearms, explosives, flammables, knives, razors, and replica weapons, for example, are always banned in carry-on luggage, along with liquids larger than 3.4 ounces.

Liquids, gels, and aerosols that are considered “medically necessary” are allowed in quantities over 3.4 ounces, but must be declared at the checkpoint for inspection.

Travelers who are unsure if their item is allowed can always check the TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” website, which includes a searchable list of both allowed and prohibited items. Travelers can also ask the TSA about any specific concerns by submitting questions to “@AskTSA” on Twitter or on Facebook Messenger.

Staff is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day, including holidays and weekends.