TSA Adds These 4 International Airlines to PreCheck Program

The agency added French airline French Bee, Japanese airline Zipair, Cayman Airways, and charter airline Titan Airways to the program.

September 1, 2023
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) added four new airlines to its beloved TSA PreCheck program this week, making it easier for travelers to expedite airport security no matter where they’re flying.

The agency added low-cost French airline French Bee, low-cost Japanese airline Zipair, Cayman Airways, and charter airline Titan Airways to the program, according to the TSA. With the new additions, travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck will be able to use the expedited security lanes when flying with these airlines.

In total, the TSA now offers PreCheck to travelers flying with 90 different domestic and international carriers. The service is available at more than 200 U.S. airports either when departing from an airport in the United States or when connecting to a domestic flight after returning to the U.S.

The TSA PreCheck program, which travelers must apply to, allows approved travelers to leave their shoes, belts, and light jackets on and leave their laptops and liquids in their bags. In March, the agency set a new active membership record with more than 15 million active members, according to the TSA.

To apply, travelers must fill out an application online and then schedule an in-person interview. Enrollment costs $78 (or $70 to renew online), and is valid for five years. Earlier this month, the agency announced a new partnership with the security firm Telos Corporation to make applying for the program easier, providing travelers with even more enrollment centers from which they can complete their in-person interviews.

And in May, the TSA made it easier for families traveling together by allowing teenagers 13 to 17 years old to accompany their parents or guardians who are already enrolled in the program into the expedited security line. The agency previously only allowed children 12 and younger to do so.

