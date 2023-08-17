TSA Just Made Enrolling in PreCheck a Bit Easier — Here's How

The agency just partnered with a new security firm to provide more locations for applying and re-enrolling for PreCheck.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on August 17, 2023
TSA Pre Check line at JFK airport
Photo:

Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure

Travelers seeking TSA PreCheck now have more options to enroll or renew their membership.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security, which manages the TSA and TSA PreCheck program, announced a new partnership with Telos Corporation, a security firm, to make applying for the program easier.

The new partnership will provide travelers with additional enrollment centers in which they can complete the in-person requirements of the TSA PreCheck application. These new locations will be in Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia, with more opening soon. 

TSA PreCheck promises travelers a more convenient, and sometimes speedier airport experience. The program allows airline passengers the ability to go through a screening checkpoint without taking off their shoes, belts, or light jackets. The members of TSA PreCheck also don’t have to remove laptop or approved liquids from carry-on luggage. Over 200 airports offer the TSA PreCheck screening lanes for passengers to utilize.

“About 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes,” the TSA says on their website

In an effort to roll out the TSA PreCheck product to more passengers, TSA previously partnered with a third party company called “IDEMIA.” Telos Corporation is an Ashburn, VA based security firm that specializes in cyber, cloud, and enterprise security services, according to their site, and is the latest partner for the agency.

“Telos is excited to make TSA PreCheck enrollments accessible to more people where they live, work and shop with the launch of Telos as an authorized enrollment provider,” Telos CEO John B. Wood said in a statement. 

The number of enrollment centers and sites is helpful, as passengers are required to re-enroll in the program every five years. Travelers can begin the re-enrollment process when they have six months remaining on their current membership. 

“This expansion of enrollment providers will increase the network of locations where applicants may go to complete their TSA PreCheck membership,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. 

The TSA PreCheck program has 15 million active members as of May 2023, according to TSA data.

