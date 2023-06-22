News TSA Trolls Passenger Using Movie Projector on Plane — See the Video This traveler brought in-flight entertainment to a whole new level. By Alison Fox Alison Fox Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email After a passenger was spotted projecting a movie onto the overhead bins, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) decided to make the travel faux pas a teachable moment. “Not reel-ly sure how to travel with your electronic devices?” the TSA wrote in an Instagram post showing the newfound inflight entertainment. “Don’t lose your cool-ing system. We’ll focus on everything you need to get through disc." The TSA assured travelers they can bring large electronic devices with them in a carry-on bag, but warned they may require additional screening. Travelers should always take any device larger than a cell phone out of their bag for screening and place it in a separate bin. And still-wrapped electronics are allowed, but an officer may ask travelers to unwrap them if additional screening is required. The reminder comes after a passenger was caught projecting the Mel Gibson movie "The Patriot" onto the overhead bins of a plane — with captions — which the TSA then shared on social media. “I've flown on more than 800 flights to 147 countries and never seen anything like it," Douglas Lazic-Kirk, who posted the original video online, told ABC7. Lazic-Kirk added the offender had three seats to himself and just "put it on to watch." The brazen incident prompted the TSA to remind travelers there’s a simple way to check what they can and can’t bring on board with the agency’s “What Can I Bring?” website, which includes a searchable list of both allowed and prohibited items. Additionally, travelers can ask the TSA about any specific concerns by submitting questions to “@AskTSA” on Twitter, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Business Chat. Of course, this isn’t the first time travelers have tried to bring something odd onto a plane. Last year, the TSA caught some strange items travelers tried to smuggle through security with them like a real-life grenade and even a gun hidden inside a raw chicken. And flight attendants have had to handle their fair share of weird requests like when a celeb passenger asked if the crew could fry up some chicken, when entitled passengers asked if the crew could arrange a car service to their hotel for them, and when someone requested to bring a live chicken on board so they could have fresh eggs for breakfast. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit