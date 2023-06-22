TSA Trolls Passenger Using Movie Projector on Plane — See the Video

This traveler brought in-flight entertainment to a whole new level.

Published on June 22, 2023

After a passenger was spotted projecting a movie onto the overhead bins, The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) decided to make the travel faux pas a teachable moment.

“Not reel-ly sure how to travel with your electronic devices?” the TSA wrote in an Instagram post showing the newfound inflight entertainment. “Don’t lose your cool-ing system. We’ll focus on everything you need to get through disc."

The TSA assured travelers they can bring large electronic devices with them in a carry-on bag, but warned they may require additional screening. Travelers should always take any device larger than a cell phone out of their bag for screening and place it in a separate bin. And still-wrapped electronics are allowed, but an officer may ask travelers to unwrap them if additional screening is required.

The reminder comes after a passenger was caught projecting the Mel Gibson movie "The Patriot" onto the overhead bins of a plane — with captions — which the TSA then shared on social media. 

“I've flown on more than 800 flights to 147 countries and never seen anything like it," Douglas Lazic-Kirk, who posted the original video online, told ABC7. Lazic-Kirk added the offender had three seats to himself and just "put it on to watch."

The brazen incident prompted the TSA to remind travelers there’s a simple way to check what they can and can’t bring on board with the agency’s “What Can I Bring?” website, which includes a searchable list of both allowed and prohibited items. Additionally, travelers can ask the TSA about any specific concerns by submitting questions to “@AskTSA” on Twitter, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Business Chat.

Of course, this isn’t the first time travelers have tried to bring something odd onto a plane. Last year, the TSA caught some strange items travelers tried to smuggle through security with them like a real-life grenade and even a gun hidden inside a raw chicken. 

And flight attendants have had to handle their fair share of weird requests like when a celeb passenger asked if the crew could fry up some chicken, when entitled passengers asked if the crew could arrange a car service to their hotel for them, and when someone requested to bring a live chicken on board so they could have fresh eggs for breakfast.

