TSA Says This Will Be the the Busiest Travel Day During Fourth of July Weekend — Here Are Their Tips for a Seamless Airport Experience

The TSA is expecting to screen over 17 million passengers.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on June 29, 2023
Departing travelers wait at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is making sure passengers are prepared for busy airports as a record number of travelers are expected to take to the skies this Fourth of July weekend.

Expecting to screen over over 17.7 million passengers over the seven day stretch between June 29 and July 5, the TSA specifically noted in a press release this week that Friday, June 30 will likely be the busiest travel day on record, exceeding 2.82 million passengers being screened. 

However, amidst the millions of travelers, the TSA is achieving a goal with 98% of wait times to be under 30 minutes in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes this year

To help passengers over the holiday travel weekend, the TSA has also released helpful tips and advice for travelers such as arriving early, making sure your ID has not expired, and more.

“Passengers may save time by removing items from pockets and placing them in their carry-on bag, instead of putting items directly into bins at the conveyor belt,” the TSA shared. By placing all of their items in a carry-on rather than directly on the conveyor belt, travelers are less likely to forget or lose an item

Passengers are also reminded to pack patience, and be kind. 

“Respect TSA and other frontline airport and airline employees. Violence and unruly behavior in the nation’s transportation systems are not acceptable and cause delays at traveler checkpoints...Always follow the directions of flight attendants aboard aircraft. They are there for your safety and security.”

In advance of the Fourth of July weekend, severe weather on the East Coast has already delayed or canceled thousands of flights. For a smooth process amid the current travel woes, passengers are encouraged to switch to early morning flights, and call an airline’s international phone number versus the domestic number for expedited service.

