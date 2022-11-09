Airlines Issue Travel Waivers, Florida Airports Close Ahead of Expected Tropical Storm

Several airlines issued flight waivers and airports announced plans to shut down as Tropical Storm Nicole barreled toward Florida, poised to become a hurricane before making landfall in the overnight hours.

The storm was expected to hit the east coast of Florida by Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), with a hurricane warning issued for Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County Line. As of Wednesday morning, the storm was hovering near the northwestern Bahamas with a hurricane warning issued for The Abacos, the Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama.

By Thursday, Nicole is forecast to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia and then move across the Carolinas by Friday and into Friday night.

In preparation for the storm, Orlando International Airport issued a notice it would “cease all commercial operations” at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Airport staff were prepping gate and curbside areas.

“We are reviewing expectations and the actions required with airlines to determine emergency operations plans over the next 24 hours to best judge when the situation will permit operations to resume,” the airport wrote in its advisory. “Preparations continue to intensify both inside and outside the terminal at Orlando International Airport as Tropical Storm Nicole currently makes [its] way towards the east coast of Florida.”

At least two other area airports also closed ahead of the storm: Orlando Sanford International Airport and Melbourne Orlando International Airport.

Several airlines issued travel waivers for Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond due to Nicole, including Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. Both United Airlines and Spirit Airlines did the same for travel to and from Florida.

Additionally, theme parks in the Orlando area made preparations for the storm. Walt Disney World Resort said it was “currently operating under normal conditions,” but canceled the Magic Kingdom’s extended evening hours on Wednesday and temporarily closed both the Typhoon Lagoon water park and mini golf locations for Thursday. Similarly, Universal Orlando Resort closed the Volcano Bay water theme park on Wednesday.