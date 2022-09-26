Meghan Markle Just Wore the Most Flattering Travel Pants — and We Found a $39 Dupe at Amazon

A few weeks ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus' Games One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany. On the red carpet, Prince Harry looked handsome in a gray suit and Megan Markle was stunning in a monochromatic cream ensemble. Always making a fashion statement, even while traveling, it should be no surprise that the Duchess opted for wide-leg trousers paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and nude pumps. The look was perfect for this celebratory occasion, especially since wide-leg pants are currently having a moment.

While the Brandon Maxwell pant Markle wore comes with a high price tag, we found a far more affordable option at Amazon to pull off the look. The Tronjori High-Waist Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants have the same billowy shape, pleated details, and tailored, high waistline and are available in a perfect cream shade. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, helping them to become Amazon’s best-selling “women’s casual pant.” They’re that good. But, the best part? They can be yours for less than $40.

The pants are made from lightweight, breezy polyester, which shoppers reported is “not sheer at all,” insisting that the “quality is amazing” even at the low price point. Because of the flowy and comfortable fit, these pants are perfect for travel, a point that many buyers shared in their reviews. One said, “I wear these whenever I travel because they are super comfortable and flattering, but at the same time, you look more put together than if you were wearing sweatpants!”

Adding to the pants’ comfort is the stretchy waistband. High-waisted pants aren’t always comfortable, and many pairs are restricting, especially in the waist, but the design of the zipper in the front with a band of elastic in the back allows for some give. “The elastic is a lifesaver for when I wear these to a big meal,” a reviewer shared. They continued, “The cut and flow of the pant legs look super professional, super cute,” adding that they’re a “great value for a comfy, versatile pair of pants.”

Versatility is a key aspect of the pants, which is what makes them great for traveling, too. The trousers are just as suitable for work and business meetings as they are for days involving sightseeing and more low-key activities. So if you’re looking for a bottom that can do it all, look no further: “It almost looks like [a] skirt because of the wide legs, and [yet[ it has the comfort of a pant,” a customer wrote. Try dressing them up, possibly mimicking Markle’s red carpet look with a top and heels of the same color, or go casual with sneakers and a crewneck sweatshirt.

Worried they’ll be a wrinkled mess once you land at your destination? One reviewer who bought a second pair for a trip noted that the pants pack well. Another said that “they are wrinkle-resistant, lightweight for packing, machine or hand-washable and fast dry,” meaning that they are incredibly wearable and easy to care for on the go. And if you pull them out of your suitcase and find a few creases, a customer revealed that “wrinkles come out eas[ily] with a spritz of water."

The wide-leg pants are available in 31 colors and patterns, in sizes from XS to XXL, and in short lengths for petite shoppers. However, according to one buyer, who shared that they often have trouble finding pants that fit them properly and comfortably given that they are long-waisted, “the length was just perfect.” They added, “I can wear [these] with flats or low heels, and that’s all I’m taking for a three-week tour.”

An effortlessly chic pair of pants can be just the piece you need to elevate a travel or office look. Let the red carpet moment from Markle inspire a high-waisted, wide-leg trouser outfit of your own. Keep scrolling for additional options to add a few pairs to your closet.

