Katie Holmes’ Breathable Wide-leg Pants Make Us Want to Throw Away All of Our Jeans — Copy Her Look for $33

Plus, five similar styles for rocking the look on a budget.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on June 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes/Celeb-approved Wide-leg Pants Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Since her Dawson’s Creek days, Katie Holmes has been serving Pinterest board-ready looks worth emulating in your everyday life, and this summer is no different. The actress was recently spotted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival looking as timeless as always in a style that we can see ourselves wearing all summer long: a lightweight linen shirt and breathable wide-leg pants.

If you’ve grown tired of the discomfort of denim shorts filling your suitcase summer after summer, take this cue from Holmes to delve into the world of tasteful trousers — starting with the Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Pants, which are currently on sale at Amazon for just $33.

Amazon Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $36)

Channeling your inner A-lister has never been easier than with these lightweight wide-leg trousers that are guaranteed to turn heads no matter your destination this summer. The breathable polyester material feels soft and comfortable against the skin, and a stretchy elastic waistband at the back of the pants ensures you’ll never feel restricted by rigid, unforgiving fabric.

These stunning pants are available in 33 luxe colors and patterns, with size options from XS short to 2XL short, so no matter your height you can style a pair of pants that actually flatters your body type. A front pleat in each leg facilitates movement with every step, and functional side pockets make these the perfect pants to wear while running errands or even traveling if you’re looking for easy access to your phone or keys without carrying a purse. Plus, the white shade features an interior lining, so concerns about see-through pants are a thing of the past.

Amazon Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $43)

Sure, Katie Holmes has given her stamp of approval to wide-leg pants for the summertime, but more than 9,400 shoppers have also awarded these pants with a five-star rating at Amazon. In fact, one shopper even went as far as to call them a “terrific travel item,” citing their versatility and the ability to “dress them up or down” as highlights. They also shared that not only are they “super flattering and comfy,” but also a “great flight pant.”

Another customer revealed that they wore these pants while spending “10 hours on airplanes,” raving that they looked “rich,” and strangers complimented them “both times” they wore them traveling. If you’re not one for wearing sweatpants while you travel but still aim to reap the benefits of comfortable garb, rest assured that these pants are “incredibly comfortable for walking through airports” and “with lots of sitting.” That same shopper also noted that the pants “didn’t wrinkle,” even with regular wear.

Amazon Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants Trousers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Following the top trends of the season doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg, and these Tronjor High-Waist Casual Wide Leg Pants are an easy way to emulate Katie Holmes' effortless style starting at just $33. And if you’re looking to fill your closet with breathable trousers to rock all summer long, keep scrolling for five pairs at Amazon that are guaranteed to make you the most put-together person at the airport.

More Wide Leg Pants at Amazon

Eteviolet Boho High Waisted Pants

Eteviolet Boho High Waisted Pants for Women, Leopard Wide Leg Flowy Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $33)

Hooever Casual High Waisted Pants

Hooever Womens Casual High Waisted Wide Leg Pants Button Up Straight Leg Trousers

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $37)

Sweatyrocks Casual Wide Leg Trousers

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Casual Wide Leg High Waisted Button Down Straight Long Trousers Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $39)

Ododos Wide Leg Palazzo Pants

Amazon ODODOS Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Pockets

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27

Vansha Summer High-waisted Pants

Vansha Women Summer High Waisted Cotton Linen Palazzo Pant Beige

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $50)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33. 

