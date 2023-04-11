Disney World's Fastest Coaster Just Opened — With Stunning Visuals to Match the Thrills

Enter the Grid with Tron Lightcycle / Run, now open at Magic Kingdom Park.

By
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes is an associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023
Guests on the TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park
Photo:

Abigail Nilsson/Courtesy of Disney

Tron Lightcycle / Run opened in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort this month, and it may be the park’s most thrilling ride yet. It’s the fastest coaster at Disney World — outpacing favorite attractions like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — pairing a thrilling ride experience with top-notch visuals. The first iteration of this Tron-themed coaster opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016, and together, these two attractions are the fastest coasters at any Disney park across the globe.

The exterior and entrance of the TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

Steven Diaz/Courtesy of Disney

And if it’s been a while since you watched the Tron films, don’t worry — you don’t need to be a fan of the sci-fi movies to love this ride. The attraction takes place after the events of the 2010 film “Tron: Legacy,” with stunning futuristic visuals punctuated with bright blue and orange lights that match the movie's aesthetic. While there are fun Easter eggs dedicated Tron fans will pick up on, even those who haven’t watched the films will understand the general storyline: Guests enter the digital world of Tron, become members of Team Blue, and climb aboard Lightcycles for a thrilling race against Team Orange. 

Guests on the TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

Abigail Nilsson/Courtesy of Disney

Related: 40 Disney World Foods Everyone Should Try at Least Once

And when we say thrilling, we mean it. Now the fastest coaster at any Walt Disney World theme park, its high speed combines with stunning visuals to create an exhilarating experience unlike anything else you’ll find on property. The 3,000-foot ride track propels guests outside for twists and turns under the 50,000-square-foot canopy before bringing them back inside for the indoor portion of the coaster, where their race against Team Orange intensifies. 

Guests on the TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park

Courtesy of Disney

The Lightcycle ride vehicle only adds to the excitement: You climb onto it like a motorbike, and thanks to leg and lower back restraints, much of your upper body is free, so it feels like you’re zooming along in a high-speed race. From the surprising pre-show and breathtaking first launch to the exciting musical score and immersive visuals, it’s an electrifying experience.

Related: 14 Best Disney World Hotels for an Extra-magical Vacation

Details of TRON Lightcycle ride at Disney Magic Kingdom Park

Matt Stroshane/Courtesy of Disney

The attraction officially opened on April 4 in the Tomorrowland area of the park, and right now, guests can ride it by either purchasing a Lightning Lane or joining the virtual queue on the day of their visit. There’s no standby queue, so guests must be ready starting at 7 a.m. to book via the My Disney Experience app for their chance to hop on this exciting new attraction. Guests will need to put their belongings in complimentary lockers and secure smaller items like cellphones and sunglasses in the Lightcycle compartments. 

Guests must also be 48 inches tall to ride, so be sure to check the heights of any little ones before you go. There are accessible seats that use a more traditional ride configuration for guests who may need them, as well as test seats that you can trial before joining the queue. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
High Angle View Of Amusement Park
Size-inclusive Tips for Your Next Theme Park Vacation
TRON Lightcycle / Run ride at Walt Disney World, seen at night with castle in distance
Disney World Announces Opening Date for 'Tron' Rollercoaster — and It's Said to Be One of the Company's Fastest
Disney characters outside of Cinderella's castle at Disney World
How to Plan a Magical Disney World Vacation
Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic
The Ultimate Epcot Guide for a Magical Disney Vacation
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike adventure
31 Universal Orlando Rides, Ranked from Best to Worst
The Disneyland Minnie Mouse ears headband made for Disneyland castle decorated for the Disney100 Celebration
Disney's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Just Started at Disneyland With a New Ride and Incredible Nighttime Spectaculars
People swimming at Typhoon Lagoon at Disneyworld
Disney Water Park Guide: What to Know About Typhoon Lagoon vs. Blizzard Beach
Every Walt Disney World Ride Ranked
58 Disney World Rides and Attractions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Cinderella's Castle at Disney World, Orlando, Florida
Disney World vs. Universal Orlando: What to Know About Florida's Best Theme Park Resorts
The first full-size Starblaster ever built stands outside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney World Is Opening an Epic New 'Marvel'-themed Coaster — and I Took a Test Ride
Backstreet Boys from 1998
This Backstreet Boy Once Worked As a Disney World Tour Guide
Couple Dining at Topolino's Terrace Riviera Resort
14 Tips for a Magical Disney World Honeymoon
Fall/Halloween decor, jack-o-laterns, on Main Street at Walt Disney World
Everything to Know About Halloween at Disney World
Main Street in Disney
Walt Disney World Increases Its Entry Prices Ahead of the Holidays — What to Know
Disney World Magic Kingdom Castle
42 Disney World and Disneyland Tips for a Magical Vacation
Every Ride At Disneyland Ranked
30 Disneyland Rides, Ranked From Worst to Best