Disney World's Fastest Coaster Just Opened — With Stunning Visuals to Match the Thrills

Tron Lightcycle / Run opened in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort this month, and it may be the park’s most thrilling ride yet. It’s the fastest coaster at Disney World — outpacing favorite attractions like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — pairing a thrilling ride experience with top-notch visuals. The first iteration of this Tron-themed coaster opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2016, and together, these two attractions are the fastest coasters at any Disney park across the globe.

And if it’s been a while since you watched the Tron films, don’t worry — you don’t need to be a fan of the sci-fi movies to love this ride. The attraction takes place after the events of the 2010 film “Tron: Legacy,” with stunning futuristic visuals punctuated with bright blue and orange lights that match the movie's aesthetic. While there are fun Easter eggs dedicated Tron fans will pick up on, even those who haven’t watched the films will understand the general storyline: Guests enter the digital world of Tron, become members of Team Blue, and climb aboard Lightcycles for a thrilling race against Team Orange.

And when we say thrilling, we mean it. Now the fastest coaster at any Walt Disney World theme park, its high speed combines with stunning visuals to create an exhilarating experience unlike anything else you’ll find on property. The 3,000-foot ride track propels guests outside for twists and turns under the 50,000-square-foot canopy before bringing them back inside for the indoor portion of the coaster, where their race against Team Orange intensifies.

The Lightcycle ride vehicle only adds to the excitement: You climb onto it like a motorbike, and thanks to leg and lower back restraints, much of your upper body is free, so it feels like you’re zooming along in a high-speed race. From the surprising pre-show and breathtaking first launch to the exciting musical score and immersive visuals, it’s an electrifying experience.

The attraction officially opened on April 4 in the Tomorrowland area of the park, and right now, guests can ride it by either purchasing a Lightning Lane or joining the virtual queue on the day of their visit. There’s no standby queue, so guests must be ready starting at 7 a.m. to book via the My Disney Experience app for their chance to hop on this exciting new attraction. Guests will need to put their belongings in complimentary lockers and secure smaller items like cellphones and sunglasses in the Lightcycle compartments.

Guests must also be 48 inches tall to ride, so be sure to check the heights of any little ones before you go. There are accessible seats that use a more traditional ride configuration for guests who may need them, as well as test seats that you can trial before joining the queue.

