This $10 Hack Guarantees Your Jewelry Stays Secure and Tangle Free During Travel

When you travel, how do you stow your accessories? Do you travel light and leave the house wearing the only pieces you plan to take on your trip, or throw your favorite earrings into your makeup bag and hope for the best? I’ve always brought minimal jewelry with me on my travels, but during a recent trip to Italy, I found myself wishing I had more options to pair throughout the week.

If you’re fond of accessorizing but are unsure of how to stow your jewelry during your travels, the Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case is just the hack you’ve been looking for. And lucky for you, the compact and portable carrier is on sale for as little as $10 right now.

Tangled necklaces and missing rings are a thing of the past with this lightweight jewelry carrying case that comes in five stunning colors, including black, white, red, pink, and Tiffany turquoise, to match any luggage set or purse. Weighing a mere 3.2 ounces, the 3.94- by 1.97-inch travel jewelry box easily slots into an interior pocket of your purse or suitcase, so you can rest assured you’ll return home with all the pieces you left with.

A leather exterior contributes to the elegant appearance of this jewelry box, and felt lining is gentle on even your most delicate jewelry. The Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case is fitted with tiny cushions for your rings, four individual spaces for larger earrings, and three small hooks to hang your necklaces as you travel.

Plus, an elastic pocket is great for stowing the pendant section of your necklaces so they don’t get tangled. And a smooth zipper makes the case easy to open and close if you decide to change your earrings or put away your rings on the go.

After earning more than 1,700 perfect ratings at Amazon, travelers can’t help but rave about this portable jewelry box for keeping their belongings safe and secure. In fact, one customer called it “a necessity,” adding, “I was able to keep my jewelry all in one place and didn’t have to worry about losing any of my rings or earrings.” If you have any larger jewelry, they also revealed that you “can take out the dividers for bracelets.”

Another customer announced: “[I] bring this with me [on] every trip I take,” calling it the “perfect travel buddy for your jewelry.” A high-quality case makes a world of difference in keeping your belongings safe, and one shopper shared, “This case is perfect for travel and very sturdy too,” noting, “I like that it has a zipper to secure your tiny earrings.”

If you often find yourself going overboard with packing jewelry, this case offers ample space to hold even your bigger pieces. Another traveler confirmed, “The compartments are deep enough to hold a lot of jewelry,” adding, “The cross section is removable too if you need more space.”

Traveling light doesn’t have to mean traveling without jewelry, and the Trodance Mini Jewelry Travel Case is a must-have for frequent fliers that want to bring some accessory options along for their journey. With ample space for rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, you’ll never have to compromise your full range of accessories — even while heading out of the country.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $8.

