My Son Has Autism, and These Are 7 Trips I Recommend for Neurodiverse Families

Not sure where to take your diverse family first? Read on for holiday ideas that will make you happy you left home.

A decade later, it’s a different story. Resorts, cruise ships, and even entire cities are seeking and receiving autism certification by training staff to recognize and respond to the developmental disability, which affects one in 36 children in the U.S. This shift toward inclusiveness makes a big difference — 94% of families with a neurodiverse child say they would travel more and visit new locations if they knew they would be welcomed, according to research by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Services , an agency that provides autism sensitivity training and recommendations for businesses.

When my son Bennett was first diagnosed with autism, there weren’t a lot of options for places we could go where people would “get it.” Vacations were a gamble; we never knew when the next meltdown would occur, and we dreaded stink-eye from other travelers.

01 of 07 Beaches Negril, Jamaica Courtesy of Beaches Negril With daily snorkel trips, unlimited water sports, three pools, and a water park, you won’t want to leave this accessible, autism-certified all-inclusive resort located on spectacular Seven Mile Beach. Kids Camp staff have been trained in sensory awareness, motor skills, social skills, communication, and emotional regulation related to the neurological condition, and they’re adept in the art of transitioning kids and teens between activities. Guests fill out a pre-travel form that lets staff know their child’s likes, dislikes, and triggers to tailor activities. Bennett needs a bit of extra support, so we requested a Beaches Buddy ($20/hour for families with a child on the spectrum), who played video games with him in the XBOX lounge and raced him down the waterslides on repeat. These times of respite allowed the rest of the family to relax with a book at the beach, or with a Bob Marley cocktail at the swim-up bar.

02 of 07 Mesa, Arizona DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images Phoenix’s neighboring city became America’s first autism-certified city in 2019 when tourism businesses, the parks department, and even the police force underwent training to become better equipped to welcome and interact with neurodiverse travelers. Attractions like the Arizona Museum of Natural History and city parks have sensory guides to help families with this hidden disability successfully navigate the facilities, and a number of certified hotels are happy to make accommodations for a seamless stay. For example, the staff at Saguaro Lake Ranch made horseback riding possible for my son by allowing the guide to tether Bennett’s horse to his own, and the chef gave me a night off by cutting my son’s steak into smaller pieces before serving it so I didn’t have to. “The autism certification is about awareness, and providing the best customer service that we can,” says Visit Mesa president and CEO Marc Garcia, whose youngest son has autism.

03 of 07 Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images These dune-backed stretches of sand became the first autism-friendly beach destinations in the U.S. in 2016. Several restaurants, hotels, and attractions, such as Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, support neurodiverse families thanks to the locally based Champion Autism Network (CAN), which provides online autism training for businesses. To receive help, families need to show a CAN card, which discreetly lets staff know that someone in the party has autism. We flashed ours at Johnny D’s Waffles and were seated at a quiet booth. We used it again at the SkyWheel that rises above Myrtle Beach’s famous boardwalk and received front-of-the-line treatment (kids with autism notoriously hate waiting in lines). These perks make it a lot easier to enjoy the vacation beyond the beach.

04 of 07 Visalia, California 4nadia/Getty Images This central California city is the jumping-off point for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. It’s also now a Certified Autism Destination, so families can round out their park adventures to Moro Rock and General Sherman — the world’s largest tree — with visits to Adventure Park or Imagine U Children’s Museum, with immersive activities and quiet areas to take a break. Visalia is also part of the Sunflower Program, where visitors with a hidden disability like autism can wear a lanyard or bracelet that tactfully alerts staff that a guest might need extra help, such as an expedited check-in at one of the city’s six autism-certified hotels. What’s more, Americans with permanent disabilities are eligible for a free, lifetime access pass to the country’s national recreation areas and parks, many of which have accessibility guides that note accessible trails, ASL interpretation, braille text exhibits, and more.

05 of 07 Royal Caribbean Cruises Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images It’s clear sailing ahead on this cruise line for families living with autism or other developmental disabilities. All ships offer priority check-in, boarding, and departure, sensory-friendly movies, and toys, and provide autism training for the Adventure Ocean kids’ club staff. Royal Caribbean also operates group autism sailings through Autism on the Seas that include a higher ratio of trained staff to special needs guests. This allows for private activities for kids on the spectrum, plus respite sessions so parents can have a break. Before our cruise, we downloaded a social story to read with Bennett that talked about the islands we’d be visiting, activities we’d be doing, and what to expect on the ship. This pre-trip front-loading helped him mentally prepare for a moving holiday.

06 of 07 Palm Springs, California Mariah Tyler/Travel + Leisure A few years ago, at spring break, our family rode to the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, bounced along the San Andreas Fault on a jeep tour, and hiked through a super bloom at Big Morongo Canyon Preserve. We loved our time in the desert, and this was before Palm Springs sought its autism certification, an effort spearheaded by Josh Heinz, whose three sons have autism. Now, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is on board for certification, along with the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory, and the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs. “There’s a growing number of families in this country who have children on the spectrum and are traveling, and who want to know places they are visiting have people who get it,” says Heinz. “It’s also just the right thing to do.”