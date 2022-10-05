These Flight Attendant-approved Packing Cubes Help Travelers ‘Fit Double the Amount’ in Their Suitcases

If you’re an overpacker, or just someone that dreads packing for a trip in general, you’ve probably considered investing in packing cubes at some point. After all, they’re great for organizing your clothes, shoes, and other travel essentials, and can even help free up space in your suitcase. But with so many options out there, pinpointing the best packing cubes can be difficult.

Still on the hunt for luggage organizers? According to Amazon shoppers, you can’t go wrong with this set from Tripped Travel Gear, which has accumulated hundreds of perfect ratings and been dubbed the “absolute best compression travel cubes” by reviewers. And right now, they’re on sale for the lowest price they’ve been in the last 30 days, as per Amazon.

The design of these packing cubes helps you save up to 30 percent more space in your suitcase, according to the brand, giving you room for last-minute additions and souvenirs. However, you can use them like traditional packing cubes foregoing the compression feature, if you simply require more organization rather than extra space.

The compression packing cubes come in sets of four and seven. If you opt for the seven-piece set, you’ll get four compression packing cubes (two extra-large ones, one medium-sized version, and one small cube) plus a shoe bag, laundry bag, and tube cube, which is ideal for electronics and toiletries, as well as bathing suits, underwear, and other small items.

To give you an idea of just how much you can fit, the brand notes that one extra large cube can hold three t-shirts, one puffy jacket, two long-sleeve shirts, and two pairs of pants. The medium packing cube, on the other hand, fits two t-shirts, one pair of pants, and two long-sleeve shirts. And, the small compression cube holds about eight shirts.

The sets are available in a variety of colors, including white, navy, mint green, and a bucket list-themed version that features pictures of popular travel destinations like the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Sydney Opera House. There’s also a landscape option with illustrations of beaches, mountains, forests, and deserts. Hiking fans will want to check out the set featuring popular national parks, including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon.

“Bought these for my Greece trip, I will never pack without them,” one Amazon shopper wrote. Echoing their review, another customer commented, “The packing cubes will now be my organizing staples. They keep everything neat and tidy and save lots of space.” Chiming in, a third reviewer added, “I pack a lot to go overseas — [just] a carry on bag for two weeks — and these cubes were invaluable for the trip and to help make it happen.”

Another international traveler shared, “I ordered them for my three-plus week trip to Europe. By the end of the trip, I wondered how I ever traveled without them.” They also mentioned that they “chose the multicolored ones so I could put shirts in one, shorts in another, etc, and know at a glance what I was grabbing.” For a buyer that loves to shop on vacation but exclusively travels with a carry-on, the cubes “help me fit double the amount of stuff in my suitcase.” They added, “I don't know how they did it, but this is one of the travel must-haves I will never leave without.”

And, they’ve also earned a stamp of approval from flight attendants. One was “truly amazed” by how well they worked and how they saved them from checking bags on international flights. They ended their review stating that “they are worth every penny.”

There you have it, the Tripped Travel Gear Packing Cubes are nothing short of a game-changer. Get a set for $55 at Amazon today before your next trip.

