Nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning a fall vacation this year — and perhaps many are looking to extend summer — with Las Vegas coming in as the most popular destination for sweater season.

For those who plan to travel, more than 80% of them will choose a domestic vacation, according to data from Tripadvisor that was shared with Travel + Leisure.

“Americans’ appetite for vacations is not fading with the end of summer. Despite inflation, nearly four out of ten… Americans still intend to travel as planned this fall, and two thirds… plan to spend more,” Matt Goldberg, the CEO of Tripadvisor, told T+L. “While cities like Las Vegas, New York and Orlando top US travelers’ lists this fall, destinations across Europe and Asia are also beginning to trend year-over-year for many Americans planning their next trip.”

Las Vegas, which is known for its big entertainment and big food scene, was the most-searched for domestic destination, according to Tripadvisor, followed by the ever-popular spots of New York City and Orlando. The Hawaiian cities of Honolulu and Lahaina in Maui rounded out the top five as travelers opted to chase the last rays of summer.

Similarly, other warm-weather destinations in Florida remained popular like Key West, which took the No. 6 spot on the list, and Miami Beach, which came in at No. 10. In fact, weather will influence about 40% of travelers’ decisions this fall.

Beyond the U.S., Cancun remained the most popular destination among American travelers this fall, while Turks and Caicos was trending with the most year-over-year growth, according to the site.

When it comes to fall getaways, price is still a concerning factor with 66% of Americans ranking “Cost/Affordability” as a priority during their trip planning process.

But Americans are also willing to start flying for longer periods with nearly half of people surveyed saying they will travel by plane, and more than 40% of all American travelers willing to travel for more than seven hours.

