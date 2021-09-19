This Turkish Yacht Company Is Taking Travelers on the Trip of a Lifetime Around the Aegean Sea

Thoughts of a sailing vacation often evoke images of Greece and Croatia, but there's another country in the region with impressive beaches and idyllic shoreside towns waiting to be explored: Turkey. And for more than 40 years, Zephyria Yachting has treated travelers to the trip of a lifetime with private, totally customizable charters.

Founded by brothers Mehmet Ali and Halil Furat, Zephyria Yachting doesn't offer your typical yacht or catamaran experience. The company specializes in gulet yachts, a traditional wooden vessel native to the southwestern region of Turkey where Zephyria launches most of its trips.

Zephyria Yachting's ship interior and exterior Credit: Courtesy of Zephyria Yachting

The classic wooden yacht hearkens to earlier days of sea travel, adding to the romanticism of the experience, while the high-level service brings the luxury. With each trip, travelers can choose one of Zephyria's pre-planned routes or create their own completely customizable journey. Even with the pre-planned routes, guests work with the Zephyria team to add or adjust stops to fit their interests and desires.

Zephyria Yachting's ship interior and exterior Credit: Courtesy of Zephyria Yachting

Zephyria Yachting's ship interior and exterior Credit: Courtesy of Zephyria Yachting

The original Blue Cruise route, for example, starts in the historic marina town of Bodrum before making its way through ancient Caria, Gökova, the Seven Islands, Söğüt, Knidos, and the Datça Peninsula. Along the way, passengers have the chance to wander through whitewashed villages, feel the sea breeze in picturesque harbors, and explore ancient ruins.

Between all the stops, there's plenty of time to relax on or below deck, jump off the yacht to cool off in the crystal-clear waters, or participate in water sports such as kayaking and snorkeling. While on board, the chefs and other staff members ensure guests have everything they need to enjoy their trip, including five-star meals every day.

Zephyria Yachting's ship interior and exterior Credit: Courtesy of Zephyria Yachting

Beyond the personalized service, guests can also choose the vessel they sail on. Zephyria has three categories — luxury, deluxe, and classic — each defined by the size of the yacht and onboard features and facilities. No matter which option guests choose, each vessel is fully staffed with a captain, chef, and crew.

Turkey has one of the longest sailing seasons in the world — from early May to late October — so there's still time for travelers looking for a last-minute vacation this fall. For more information and to start planning your own Turkish adventure, visit the Zephyria Yachting website.