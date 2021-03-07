Enjoy Pub Life, Sculpture Parks, and Classic Estates on a Scenic Trip Through Yorkshire, England

There are many ways to take it in, but the quaintest and most romantic must surely be the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. A charitable trust now operates the old steam and diesel trains that make the 18-mile run over the moors from Pickering to Whitby. Hokey as it may be, I find it difficult to resist the chugging and clanking of the old locomotives—mine was the Repton No. 926 from 1934—or the great plumes of smoke that rise up as you pull into country stations like Goathland, which stood in for Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter movies. More than one grown man let loose with a "whoo whoo!" as the Repton 926 blew its steam whistle.